Shrimp End First Half with two Wins to Take Series over Wahoos

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp won a 3-2, seven-inning Game 1, and left fielder Alex Glenn hit a seventh-inning, walk-off single in a 1-0 Game 2, to win a doubleheader and the last first-half series over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in front of 5,138 on Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville.

In Game 1, Pensacola (40-30) took a first-inning lead, as Blue Wahoos shortstop Alex Blandino hit a two-out solo home run off right-hander Omar Bencomo. Trailing 1-0 in the third inning against All-Star right-hander Deck McGuire (6-5), the Jumbo Shrimp (30-40) began a rally with center fielder Yefri Perez's leadoff double. Bencomo put down a sacrifice bunt, but Pensacola catcher Adrian Nieto threw past third base, allowing Perez to score the tying run and putting Bencomo at second base. Miami Marlins rehabbing shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria singled Bencomo to third base, and All-Star right fielder John Norwood hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to center field. Catcher Cam Maron's fourth-inning home run made it 3-1. Hechavarria and Marlins rehabbing third baseman Martin Prado each played the first five innings and finished 1-for-3.

While McGuire allowed three runs - two earned - on four hits, Bencomo allowed a run on two hits in three innings. Miami Marlins rehabbing right-hander Junichi Tazawa began the fourth inning and struck out the first two batters in a perfect inning. Right-hander Severino Gonzalez (2-4) followed with 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run. In the seventh inning, a walk and two singles put the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but right-hander Clayton Mortensen got his second save when pinch hitter Gabriel Guerrero flied out to Norwood, who threw to first base to retire Nieto for a game-ending double play.

Through the first six scoreless innings of Game 2, Jacksonville right-hander Chris Mazza allowed five hits and a walk with three strikeouts, while Pensacola and former Jacksonville right-hander Luis Castillo (4-4) allowed one baserunner - All-Star third baseman Brian Anderson's fourth-inning single. In the seventh inning, right-hander Andy Beltre (2-0) allowed three straight two-out singles before an inning-ending strikeout. In the bottom of the inning, catcher Austin Nola singled, and Castillo hit Anderson with a pitch before striking out Norwood and walking first baseman Taylor Ard. With one out and the bases loaded, Glenn hit the first pitch down the right-field line, scoring Nola with the winning run.

UP NEXT: Four Jumbo Shrimp are on the South Division roster for the 2017 Southern League All-Star Game Tuesday in Pensacola. Jacksonville begins the second half with a five-game series in Jackson on Thursday and returns to the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville Wednesday, June 28, at 7:05 p.m. against Mobile. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the Date Night Special, when a package of two tickets, two hot dogs, two sodas and popcorn is just $20 at the box office windows. It is also Get JAX'ed Night, featuring local fitness centers and individuals competing in on-field and in-stadium contests.

