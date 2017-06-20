Shreve, Boser Combine for Rox 5th Shutout Win

News Release

Bismarck, ND - The Rox (14-7) bounced back with a performance similar to the ones that have led them to among the top teams in the North Division. They took down the Larks in their first-ever game in Bismarck 4-0 for their 5th shutout win of the season.

Ryan Shreve (Pacific) won his second game of the summer after 6 solid innings. The freshman had his longest outing with 6 complete innings and allowed 5 hits. Kyle Boser (St. Cloud State) then took the hill and continued his unbelievable streak. The Junior has now gone 14.2 innings this season and has yet to allow a run. Not only that, Boser has allowed just 1 hit in that span. One.

The Rox batter also came ready to play as well. 5 different Rox players had multiple hits, and they tied their season-high for most in a single game.

Shane Selman (McNeese State) led the charge with his second consecutive 3-hit game. He added a run scores, RBI and stolen base. At the top of the order, Cameron Eden (Cal) had his 5th multi-hit game this summer, tying him with Cameron Blaquiere (Western Carolina) for most on the team. Eden led-off the game on the first pitch with a double down the Rightfield line and later scored in the inning.

Mason Mamarella (Kent State) also had two hits and a run scored, and stole his 8th base of 2017. Matt Tarantino (Pacific) rounded out the offense with two hits, and extended his hitting streak to 7 games.

The Rox pieced together a solid performance and showed how good they can truly be. Now they look build off of Monday night's win tomorrow morning on a quick turnaround. First pitch in the second and final game of this series is set for 11:05 AM at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

St. Cloud then returns home on Wednesday for a game against the Stingers at 7:05. It's Bark at the Park Night presented by Granite City Pet Hospital. The 1st 200 dogs will receive a Rox dog bandana. All dogs must enter through the General Admission Gate on the 1st base side of Joe Faber Field.

