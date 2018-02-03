Shortstop Coronado Re-Signs with Barnstormers

News Release

The Lancaster Barnstormers continued to build toward the 2018 season with the signings of shortstop Nate Coronado and outfielder Keenyn Walker, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Coronado, 26, joined the Barnstormers as a utility infielder out of the All-Star Break, but, by the fifth day of his stint, became Lancaster's everyday shortstop. He batted safely in 46 of 59 games in which he came to the plate, swinging at a .333 average with six home runs and 38 RBI. He stole 16 bases in his 60 games.

The right-handed hitting infielder was born in the Dominican Republic but grew up in Philadelphia. His first professional experience came with the Atlantic League's Camden Riversharks as he appeared in nine games. Coronado went to the Empire League in 2016, then signed with the Colorado Rockies prior to the 2017 campaign. He played in five games for Grand Junction, his only stint with an affiliated team, batting .450 with three home runs.

"Coronado came in last year and did very well for us," said Peeples. "He is a younger guy who brings energy to our team, and I like that. He comes ready to play every day."

Walker, 27, signed with the Chicago White Sox as a first round pick in the 2011 draft (47th overall) and spent six years in their organization. Over that time, the Salt Lake City native stole 204 bases, successful on 75 percent of his attempts. That included a single season high of 56 between the White Sox' two Class A affiliates in Kannapolis and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

The switch hitter spent a portion or all of four seasons at Class AA Birmingham.

Last year, Walker played for Windy City of the Frontier League, batting .225 but stealing 48 bases in 95 games.

"We have heard about Walker for a couple of years," said Peeples. "We are told that, if it ever clicks for him, he could be a five-tool player. I have also been told he is an even better human being, which you can't have too many of in your locker room."

"I am excited to have both of them in the Barn," Peeples continued.

In other news, right-handed pitcher Scott Shuman, who signed with the Barnstormers earlier in the week, has been extended an invitation to the Los Angeles Dodgers' minor league spring training camp, leaving the Barnstormers with eight active players on the 2018 roster.

