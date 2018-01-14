Shore\\"s Hat Trick Propels \\"Blades to 4-2 Win over IceMen

News Release

ESTERO, FL - Quentin Shore recorded a hat trick and added an assist to propel the Everblades to a 4-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Friday night at Germain Arena.

BOX SCORE:

With a 1:05 remaining in the period the Blades found themselves on the power play again when Garret Hunt picked up an interference penalty. The Blades scored on the power play at just about the latest they could in the period, with a nice feed from Stephen MacAulay down low in the right corner to Quentin Shore for a cross ice one timer that found its way into the net with just 1.9 seconds to go in the period.

The Icemen got on the board at 16:07 of the second period with a power play tally coming off a shot from the point from Christopher Dienes that Tanner Eberle was able to deflect from in front of the net to sneak it past Booth to tie the game at 1.

Soon after their first goal, the Icemen were able to take the lead with another power play goal after Brendan Collier was able to jam the puck past Booth after a scramble in the crease.

The Icemen took their 2-1 lead into the second intermission as the Blades looked to climb back into the game.

Callum Booth bailed the Blades out early with a nice sliding save on a quick wrister to keep the score 2-1 just minutes into the third; this save would prove to be a big one with the Blades tying the game shortly after.

The Everblades tied it a two with a shorthanded goal from Joe Cox at 2:29 of the third period. The Blades broke out on a 2-on-1 rush as Quentin Shore entered the zone the Jacksonville defenseman stretched out to block the pass, but Shore was able to flip it over the man to Cox who was streaking in through the slot and made a quick head fake accompanied by a forehand to backhand move before elevating it on the backhand into the top shelf behind Phinney.

Quinten Shore added to his point total on a dominant night with a one timer from the point that was made possible by an outstanding effort from Justin Kea as he took it behind the net and from a seemingly impossible angle through it behind him into the slot to Shore who one timed it past Phinney who never knew the shot was coming. With the goal the Blades took a 3-2 lead just over 5 minutes into the period after starting the period down a goal.

Callum Booth showed his athleticism once again as the Icemen were on the power play with 6 minutes left to play and they found a man backside of Booth with a pass and what should have been an easy tap in on a seemingly empty net was absolutely walled off by a reach around diving stick save by Booth, keeping the game 3-2 in favor of the Blades.

The Blades found themselves facing adversity late as Steven Lorentz tripped up a man in the offensive zone with 1:25 to play, and before the power play could even start Jacksonville coach Jason Christie pulled Phinney for the extra attacker making it a 6-4 advantage.

Quentin Shore took full advantage of the empty net as he completed his hat trick with just 20 seconds left in the game with the assist going to Josh Wesley off a nice saucer pass over an Icemen player hustling back. The goals for Shore would come one with a power play goal, an even strength goal, and a shorthanded empty netter, making the hat trick all the more interesting.

Shore finished with four points, and Callum Booth was stellar in goal making 32 saves.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday in Jacksonville beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games: Friday, February 2, vs. Greenville, 7:30 p.m. Saturday February 3, vs. Greenville, 7:00 p.m.

