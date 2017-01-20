Shorebirds to Host Casting Call on February 7

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are hosting a casting call for gameday employment on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Job seekers are to park in the main lot at the stadium and enter through the front double doors.

Spectra Food Services, the official food service company of the Shorebirds, will also be seeking gameday employees.

To make the process go quicker on Feb. 7, the Shorebirds are strongly encouraging all job seekers to print and fill out a job application in advance. The application can be found at the link above.

"We're extremely excited about the 2017 season and we need the help of great gameday employees so that we can continue to provide Delmarva with great baseball and memories," Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters said. "Our gameday employees are especially valuable to the entire process of making Arthur W. Perdue Stadium a great atmosphere for Shorebirds games and other events."

In order to be considered for employment during the 2017 season, applicants must attend the casting call on February 7.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to fill out an application for part-time gameday positions and learn more about specific job responsibilities for each position. The Shorebirds will not be conducting one-on-one interviews at the casting call. Following the casting call, the Shorebirds will invite a select number of candidates back to the stadium to interview for open positions.

The Shorebirds are looking for part-time "cast members" in the following roles: Sherman, flock, ushers, ticket takers, parking attendants, amusements and bat boys/girls as well as staff members in the box office, gift shop, press box, game video production, camera operators, video board, and amusements. Job descriptions are available on the application found above.

Spectra Food Services are hiring concession cashiers, concession cooks, concession hawkers, banquet servers, and concession stand leads.

The ideal candidates must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable and enthusiastic. All applicants also must be 16 years of age or older by the home opener (April 13) to work for the Shorebirds or Spectra Food Services.

For more information about the casting call, contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112.

