Shorebirds Release Game Times for 2017 Season

December 27, 2016 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have released game times for their 2017 home schedule, which will begin at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Thursday, April 13 against the Hagerstown Suns at 7:05 PM.

The majority of Monday-Saturday games will feature 7:05 PM start times, similar to previous seasons.

"The game starts for this season will continue to be primarily at 7:05 PM with some unique start times to accomodate special promotions and holidays," Shorebirds general manager Chris Bitters said. "Now that we have released the game times, we encourage fans to start making plans with the Shorebirds for this upcoming summer and help us Fly Together."

Sunday contests in April, May, and June will begin at 2:05 PM. Sunday games will change to 5:05 PM on July 16th against the Rome Braves and remain that way until the conclusion of the season.

The first Field of Dreams game, presented by Chesapeake Health Care will take place on Wednesday, April 26. The remaining two Field of Dreams game days will take place on Tuesday, May 16; and Wednesday, May 24th. All three of which, have a specific 10:35 AM first pitch to accomodate local students, schools, and other groups.

Other unique start times include Mountaire Faith and Family Night on Saturday, June 10 featuring a 6:35 PM start time.

The Shorebirds will also be at home on Tuesday, the 4th of July for a special 6:05 PM start against the Lakewood BlueClaws. The 2017 season will conclude at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium with a 2:05 p.m. game against the West Virginia Power on Monday, September 4th for Labor Day.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





South Atlantic League Stories from December 27, 2016

Shorebirds Release Game Times for 2017 Season - Delmarva Shorebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.