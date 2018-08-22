Shorebirds Release 2019 Schedule

SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have released their schedule for the 2019 season. The schedule includes 70 home contests at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, including 11 weekend series and home games on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day.

The Shorebirds begin their 24th season in the South Atlantic League on Thursday, April 4, in Lexington against the Legends, affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. After four games in Lexington and three in Kannapolis (White Sox), the team opens the home slate on Thursday, April 11 against the Lakewood BlueClaws (Phillies). The Perdue Stadium opener kicks off a seven-game homestand that features four games against the BlueClaws - as part of the third annual Shore Series - and three against the Intimidators, ending on Wednesday, April 17.

The Hagerstown Suns (Nationals) come to Salisbury on Saturday, May 11, to resume their Governor's Cup rivalry against the Shorebirds. Delmarva captured the brand-new trophy - christened by Gov. Larry Hogan at Perdue Stadium in June - this season by beating the Suns 9-8 in the season series.

Delmarva welcomes its two biggest rivals to town for an eight-game homestand from Tuesday, May 21 through Tuesday, May 28. The Shorebirds and BlueClaws stack up in the first four games, while the Suns come to town for the next four, including a Memorial Day tilt on Monday, May 27.

The Shorebirds close the first half with a four-game homestand against the Hickory Crawdads (Rangers) from Thursday, June 13, through Sunday, June 16. The three-day All-Star Break follows, featuring the 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday, June 18. Delmarva hits the road to begin the second half with a road swing with the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Marlins) on Thursday, June 20.

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday this year, and the Shorebirds will welcome the Suns to Perdue Stadium for an Independence Day extravaganza. Delmarva shut out their in-state rivals 3-0 on July 4 this year in front of a sellout crowd of 7,354. Hagerstown stays in town through Sunday, July 7, as part of its final visit to Salisbury on the season.

July features 17 home dates, the most in any month in 2019. The Shorebirds have two long homestands in July. The Crawdads open up a six-gamer on Friday, July 12, while the BlueClaws close that set on Wednesday, July 17. On Tuesday, July 23, the Greenville Drive (Red Sox) make the visit for three games, followed by the Charleston RiverDogs (Yankees) for a four-game set through Monday, July 29.

After spending the bulk of August on the road, the Shorebirds close the 2019 regular season with a four-game home series against the Intimidators, beginning on Friday, August 30, and ending with the season finale on Labor Day Monday, September 2.

In addition to assorted road trips to Northern Division rivals Greensboro, Hagerstown, Hickory, Lakewood, Kannapolis, and West Virginia, the Shorebirds call on several Southern Division foes, making visits to Lexington, Columbia (Mets), Asheville (Rockies), Greenville, and Charleston. Delmarva hosts the Augusta GreenJackets (Giants) as part of an April 22-April 28 homestand. The Rome Braves are the only team Delmarva is not scheduled to play in 2019.

Fans seeking more information about the 2019 schedule can visit theshorebirds.com. To make a deposit for a ticket plan, call (410) 219-3112.

