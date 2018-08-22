Shorebirds Present Toy Donation to Brooke's Toy Closet

August 22, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds are proud to announce in conjunction with partners at Market Street Inn, MoJo's, and the Peninsula Regional Medical Center, the results of the Brooke's Toy Closet Toy Drive, held on Saturday, July 21st and Friday, August 3rd at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.

In total, 449 items were donated by Shorebirds fans, with the Shorebirds presenting the donation to Brooke's Toy Closet at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center recently, along with members from Market Street Inn, MoJo's, and the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation, which oversees and maintains Brooke's Toy Closet. An anonymous donor donated $1,000 that was used by Shorebirds' first baseman, Ryan Ripken, Shorebirds' front office staff, Brooke's half sister, Arden, and Brooke's long time friend, Greyson, to go purchase toys to be included in the donation to Brooke's Toy Closet.

Toy Donations ranged from activity books, stuffed animals, interactive toys, coloring books, books, action figures, etc. All these items will be extremely beneficial to replenishing Brooke's Toy Closet and very much appreciated from members of the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation.

"For the third straight year, Shorebirds fans in this community have come together as one to help support this tremendous community asset at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. We are extremely grateful for these partnerships. Thank you to all the fans who made this possible!" said Shorebirds Director of Marketing Eric Sichau.

"Thank you to all those who made a donation to Brooke's Toy Closet through this event. Please know that I am humbled and very grateful for all your support and compassion. As a local business man in a small community, I have been committed to giving back to the community that has supported Brooke and I am humbled by your loyal support. Between the strong continued partnership with the Delmarva Shorebirds, and the creation of the Brooke Mulford Memorial Fund in 2017 at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, which will help support Believe in Tomorrow House by the Sea and Camp Fairlee, for local children and their families, these initiatives will further strengthen the support of the local community in honor of Brooke for the future." said Rob Mulford, owner of Market Street Inn.

Brooke's Toy Closet was started in 2014 by Brooke Mulford, a local girl who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer, in 2009, when she was 4 years old. Brooke, unfortunately, lost her battle with cancer on June 12th, 2017. The closet is a special cabinet filled with toys, coloring books and other goodies that PRMC's Emergency Department and Pediatrics Unit can give to children who are hospitalized. The recipients of these gifts will be able to use them when they're in the hospital and take them home to enjoy when they are feeling better. For more information on the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Foundation and Brooke's Toy Closet, contact the PRMC Foundation at 410-543-7140.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.