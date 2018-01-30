Shorebirds Catapult Dynamic 2018 Promo Schedule

News Release

SALISBURY, Md.- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have put together their 2018 promotional schedule that includes exciting aspects for the entire family including 16 giveaways, 14 Q105 fireworks shows, five Bark in the Park nights, Star Wars Night, three celebrity appearances, two very entertaining performers and more! This lineup of action-packed promotions will bring a new level of entertainment to Delmarva!

The 2018 season kicks off with a Magnet Schedule giveaway (first 5,000 fans) on Opening Night, Thursday, April 5th. The first month of the season includes two other giveaways to the first 1,000 fans through the gates including an Orioles Top Prospect poster giveaway (Friday, 4/6) and a Sherman Emoji Backpack (Sunday, 4/8). Two Q105 fireworks shows highlight April, with the first one being Ocean City Night (Saturday, 4/7), giving Ocean City residents and businesses a night to enjoy out at the ballpark before the tourism season starts. The other fireworks night is Scout Night (Saturday, 4/21), presented by Dr. Vickers at Seaside Smiles.

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is set to perform at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Friday, April 20th. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act is a high-energy, unique performance that consists of Tyler Scheuer balancing wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders, and more on his face while dancing to music and engaging the crowd. You may have seen him on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not, or Regis and Kelly.

The first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) classic at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will take place on Sunday, April 22nd with University of Maryland Eastern Shore's baseball team facing off against Delaware State University immediately after the Shorebirds take on the Lakewood BlueClaws. The month of April ends with the first of five Bark in the Park nights on Tuesday, April 24th, where fans can bring their dogs with them to enjoy a Shorebirds game, presented by Johnson-Mckee Animal Hospital.

May begins with the second Bark in the Park Night on Tuesday, May 1st, presented by Johnson-McKee Animal Hospital. May the Fourth be with you on the first ever Star Wars night (you guessed it, on May 4th) at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Star Wars Night includes a jersey auction, characters from the movies interacting and taking pictures with fans, and a Storm Trooper Manny Machadobobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans), presented by Mountain Dew.

Other giveaways in the month of May include a pink hat to the first 500 fans through the gates (Thursday, 5/17), presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc., a Jonathan Schoop replica jersey (first 1,000 fans) on Friday, May 18th, presented by Delaware Express, and a Chance Sisco jumbo baseball card (first 1,000 fans) on Sunday, May 20th.

The Shorebirds will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie The Sandlot on Friday, May 25th, by bringing one of the film's stars, Chauncey Leopardi, who played Michael "Squints" Palledorous, out to interact and take pictures with fans.

May includes three Q105 fireworks nights with the first being Saturday, May 5th, presented by the Delaware State Education Association (DSEA). The second Q105 fireworks night in May is PRMC Pink Pitch Night with a pink jersey auction (Saturday, 5/19). The month of May concludes with a Q105 fireworks night on Saturday, May 26th.

June begins with the third Bark in the Park night on Tuesday, June 5th, presented by Johnson-McKee Animal Hospital. Other promotional nights in June include 90's night on Friday, June 22nd and Ticket Amnesty Night on Tuesday, June 26th. 90's Night involves a special appearance by Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Belding on the hit TV show, Saved by the Bell. Ticket Amensty Night is designed for fans to be able to redeem any unused tickets they may still have from the first half of the season.

Perdue Farmers Night is on Friday, June 8th and includes a Q105 fireworks show after the game, presented by Perdue Foods. The second Q105 fireworks show of the month is Saturday, June 9th, which is Mountaire Faith and Family Night. The third Q105 fireworks show, presented by Hudson Health, is on Saturday, June 23rd along with a Team Photo giveaway (first 1,000 fans) and Delaware State Fair General Admission tickets (first 1,000 fans). The Team photo giveaway is sponsored by The Delaware State Fair. There will also be Delaware State Fair concert

tickets given away during the game.

The second hat giveaway of the season will be on Thursday, June 21st to the first 500 fans through the gates, sponsored by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. This giveaway features the orange and gray hat that the fans chose through the Shorebirds' social media contest in November.

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Shorebirds for a night that includes the biggest, most impressive, Q105 fireworks show on Delmarva! The Shorebirds will be wearing special patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off. Other Q105 fireworks shows in the month of July include Saturday, July 7th, presented by Wor-Wic Community College, and Saturday, July 21st (Christmas in July).

The patriotic gear continues on Thursday, July 5th with a red, white, and blue bucket hat to the first 500 fans, presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc. Other giveaways in July comprise of a Trey Mancini bobblehead giveaway (first 1,000 fans) on Friday, July 6th, a 2018 All-Stars poster (first 1,000 fans), presented by Delmarva Printing (Sunday, 7/8), an orange and black visor giveaway (first 500 fans) (Thursday, 7/19), presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc., a Christmas stocking giveaway (first 1,000 fans) (Sunday, 7/22), and a Mike Seidel bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans with a special appearance by Mike Seidel, himself, on Friday, July 20th. Mike Seidel is a native of Salisbury, MD and is a meteorologist who works for The Weather Channel. He is noted for his field reporting of severe weather around the country.

The month of July concludes with the fourth Bark in the Park night on Tuesday, July 31st, presented by Johnson-McKee Animal Hospital.

The last month of the season propels off with The Bank of Delmarva money giveaway to the first 1,000 fans and a Q105 fireworks show on Friday, August 3rd. The month of August also includes a Maryland Pride hat to the first 500 fans, presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, Inc., on Thursday, August 16th. August also brings two more Q105 fireworks shows on Saturday, August 4th and Saturday, August 18th, presented by Pohanka of Salisbury. The Q105 fireworks show and Mountaire Farms family night on August 4th is sponsored by Mountaire Farms.

The Shorebirds will be shooting a man out of a cannon, also known as, The Human Cannonball. David "The Bullet" Smith, Jr. will be putting on a show at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Friday, August 17th.

Float for the Fund, sponsored by Georgeo's Italian Ice and Mug Root Beer, will be back this year on Sunday, August 19th. All proceeds will go to the Fly Together Fund. There will be more details on this event at a later date.

The final Bark in the Park night of the season, presented by Johnson-McKee Animal Hospital, is on Tuesday, August 21st.

The Shorebirds will host another Ticket Amnesty night, where fans can redeem any unused tickets from the second half of the season for the game on Tuesday, August 28th.

The 2018 season ends with Fan Appreciation Night on Thursday, August 30th. Prizes will be given away throughout the night to show appreciation for all the fans' support during the season.

"We are really excited about the promotional schedule that we have put together for the 2018 season." said Chris Bitters, Shorebirds General Manager. "We have added a number of special celebrity appearances and performances to beef up the promotional schedule and make the Shorebirds the number one entertainment venue on Delmarva. This is the most dynamic promotional schedule that the Shorebirds have ever rolled out before and we hope that the fans really appreciate it."

Call 410-219-3112 or visit www.theshorebirds.com for more information.

