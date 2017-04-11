Shorebirds Announce 2017 Daily Weekday Promotions

News Release

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have announced their daily weekday promotions and deals for the 2017 season, keeping up with the tradition of being a great value for affordable, family fun.

On Monday home games, fans will be able to save with 47 ABC 2 Buck Monday. Upper reserved tickets will be available for just $2 along with $2 hotdogs and $2 small fountain Pepsi products.

Make sure to stop by a local McDonald's so that you can continue to save with the Shorebirds. When fans bring in a McDonald's receipt on Tuesday home games showing that they purchased an extra value menu, happy meal, or full-sized salad, they will receive a buy one get one free offer on upper reserved tickets (excludes July 4th). The Shorebirds will continue to donate $1 to Ronald McDonald House Charities for every McDonald's receipt turned in. Two for Tuesdays is presented by McDonald's of the Eastern Shore.

The ever popular Silver Sluggers returns this year, providing a great value for fans ages 55 and up. Members of this prestigious club can enjoy every Wednesday home game while playing baseball bingo, thanks to Coastal Home Care.

KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursdays, presented by University Village at Salisbury, allow fans to enjoy small fountain Pepsi products and 16 oz. cans of Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $2 during every Thursday home game.

On Fridays, Fans will be able to enjoy a 32 oz. Miller Lite or Coors Light draft for just $6 with the return of Froggy 99.9 Big Beer Fridays.

All Saturday home games will feature fantastic Q105 fireworks shows.

The weekend will conclude with Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sundays. When fans bring in 2 canned food items to the box office, they will be able to purchase an upper reserved ticket for $3. Also, kids can run the bases after every Sunday home game, thanks to Chili's Grill & Bar.

"As we continue to be one of the best entertainment values around, Shorebirds fans will certainly benefit from these promotions and offers," said Chris Bitters, Shorebirds General Manager.

Shorebirds ticket plans can now be purchased online at theshorebirds.com. For group outing information, contact the Shorebirds at 410-219-3112.

The Shorebirds began their season with a road trip to Greenville, South Carolina and Greensboro, North Carolina before returning to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium on Thursday, April 13th for Opening Night. First pitch against the Hagerstown Suns for Opening Night is scheduled for 7:05 PM with gates opening at 6:00 PM.

