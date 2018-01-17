Shore Named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week

News Release

ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades and the ECHL announced Wednesday that forward Quentin Shore has been named the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for January 8-14.

Shore scored four goals - including two game-winning tallies - and added two assists for six points in two games last week.

The 23-year-old had four points (3g-1a) in a 4-2 win against Jacksonville onâFriday and added two points (1g-1a) in a 5-3 victory over the Icemen on Saturday.

A native of Denver, Shore has 20 points (8g-12a) in 28 games with the Everblades this season.

Shore has tallied 63 points (26g-37a) in 84 career ECHL games with Florida and Manchester while tallying one goal in 13 career games with Ontario of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Shore notched 98 points (40g-58a) in 151 career games at the University of Denver.

On behalf of Quentin Shore, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Sher-WoodâHockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Florida Everblades head to the Amway Center on Saturday to take on the Wawa Sunshine Cup rival Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on 99.3 ESPN Radio. Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

