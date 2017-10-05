Shipachyov, Theodore, Tuch Set to Join Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that forwards Vadim Shipachyov and Alex Tuch as well as defenseman Shea Theodore have been loaned to the club by the Vegas Golden Knights.

On May 5, Shipachyov became the second player to sign with the Golden Knights. The 2017-18 season marks the 30-year-old's first in North America. Through nine seasons with two teams - Severstal Cherepovets (2008-13) and SKA St. Petersburg (2013-17) - in the Kontinental Hockey League, Shipachyov appeared in 445 games and collected 412 points (137G, 275A). He was a member of St. Petersburg's 2015 Gagarin Cup championship team.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2013 NHL Draft, the 22-year-old Theodore appeared in 53 regular-season NHL games through two seasons for the Ducks. The Langley, British Columbia, native collected 17 points (5G, 12A). On June 21, Theodore was traded to Vegas in exchange for Vegas' promise to select Clayton Stoner in the Expansion Draft.

Tuch spent the majority of the 2016-17 season in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild. As a rookie, the 21-year-old recorded 37 points (18G, 19A) in 57 games to finish second in team scoring behind former Wolves captain Pat Cannone. The New York native was selected 18th overall by the Minnesota Wild during the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Wolves open the 82nd AHL season on the road in Cedar Park, Texas, with two contests against the Texas Stars. The first of back-to-back contests takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at HEB Center and will be broadcast by The U Too.

