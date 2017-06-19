Shenton and Mechals Earn WCL Weekly Accolades

News Release

The West Coast League Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week, as announced by interim league president Tony Bonacci, for the week of June 12-18 are future Florida International University outfielder Austin Shenton of the Bellingham Bells and Western Oregon University frosh pitcher Kade Mechals of the Kelowna Falcons.

Shenton, who starred this past spring at Bellevue College (JC), leads the West Coast League in batting with a sizzling .548 average. The sophomore-to-be at FIU and Belligham native went 9-for-13 this past week with a homer and 8 RBI for the WCL North first-place Bells.

Mechals tossed a gem in his Kelowna debut twirling 8 scoreless innings vs. Yakima Valley on June 18 to earn the win in the Falcons 2-1 home victory. Mechals allowed 4 hits while walking one and striking out 5. Kelowna sits in second place in the WCL North at 8-6, one game behind Bellingham.

As a freshman at Western Oregon, Mechals led the Wolves in ERA (1.59), appearances (15) and saves (7) while going 2-1 and striking out 37 over 22.1 innings pitched and walking only 6. Following the spring season, he was named to the 2017 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-West Region Second Team. A native of McMinnville, Oregon, he was also an All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) Second Team selection.

