Shaw Nets Game-Winner in 2-1 Triumph over Rush in OT

News Release

WINDSOR, CO. - Eagles forward Brady Shaw scored the game-winning goal with 1:05 remaining in sudden-death overtime, as Colorado defeated the Rapid City Rush 2-1 on Wednesday. Fellow forward Michael Joly added his league-leading 27th goal in the third period of Colorado's sixth consecutive victory. Eagles goaltender Joe Cannata improved to 13-1-1-0 on the season, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced in the contest.

The first period saw each team go 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Rush outshot the Eagles 10-6, but Cannata and Rush netminder Christian Frey both kept the scoresheet clean in the opening 20 minutes of action.

Both goaltenders would continue to shine in the second period, as neither team was able to light the lamp. Rapid City forward Tyler Deresky did ring a shot off the crossbar that would be reviewed by the referee, but was ultimately waived off.

The Rush would finally notch the game's first goal when forward Jack Walker skated through the low slot before lifting a backhander past Cannata to put Rapid City on top 1-0 at the 6:17 mark of the third period.

Colorado would draw even on the power play when Jake Marto found Joly on the side of the net with a pass, setting up the ECHL's leader in points and goals to snap the puck over the shoulder of Frey and tie the game at 1-1 with 7:38 remaining in regulation.

For the 13th time this season the Eagles were forced to go to sudden-death overtime and it would be Brady Shaw who would unfurl a slaphot from the right circle that would hit the back of the net and give Colorado the 2-1 victory. The win now gives Colorado a league-best six overtime wins and 22 points in games that have gone beyond regulation, which is also tops in the league.

The Eagles return home to face the Rapid City Rush on Friday, January 12th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

