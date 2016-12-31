Sexton's Late Goal Gives Albany the Win
December 31, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Albany Devils News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Devils' late push pay ed off as they close d out 2016 with a 3-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack Saturday at XL Center. Ben Sexton netted the game winning goal with under five minutes remaining in the third period. Albany advance d to 18-13-0-1, while Hartford move d to 11-17-3-1.
- Box Score
Jan Mandat opened the scoring with an unassisted goal from the right side circle just : 32 seconds into play. This was the rookie's fourth goal of the season and moved him up to 10 points (4g-6a).
Nicklas Jensen got Hartford on the board tying the game at one when he scored at 11:46 of the second period. Jensen's tally was a power play goal.
Ben Sexton gave Albany the final lead at 15:46 of the third period. He netted the Devils second goal of the night from the right side circle off a one timer from Blake Pietila. Pietila then closed the scoring with an empty net goal, giving Albany the 3-1 victory.
Ken Appleby turned aside 24 of 25 shots he faced, registering his seventh win of the season. On the opposing end, Magnus Hellberg faced 29 shots, saving 27.
The Devils host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at Times Union Center Sunday for a 3 pm puck drop.
- devils -
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016
- Condors Drop Final Game of 2016; Head Outdoors Next Saturday in The - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Complete Sweep of Roadunners with 4-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Griffins End 2016 on a Roll - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Akeson Breaks Out, Driedger Shines Again in 3-2 Win over Pens - Binghamton Senators
- Comets Close Year with Loss to Rochester - Utica Comets
- Penguins Fall at Binghamton, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Nelson to Coach Central Division in 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Albany Devils 3, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Four-Goal First Period Leads Crunch to 7-5 Victory over IceCaps - Syracuse Crunch
- Sexton's Late Goal Gives Albany the Win - Albany Devils
- IceCaps RECAP -- IceCaps Lose 7-5 to Crunch - St. John's IceCaps
- Agostino Tallies Four as Wolves Prune Wild - Chicago Wolves
- Late Surge Falls Short, Wolves Escape Iowa with 5-2 Win - Iowa Wild
- Pelech Loaned to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Islanders Assign Halak to the Sound Tigers - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Hannikainen Earns Fifth NHL Call-Up this Season - Cleveland Monsters
- IceCaps Assign Mathieu Gagnon to Brampton - St. John's IceCaps
- Detroit Reassigns Nastasiuk to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolf Pack Recall Defenseman Garrett Noonan From Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign and Heat Collide in New Year's Eve Showdown - Ontario Reign
- Four Score & 25 Saves Ago, Iowa Downed at BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- Bollig Ties Team-Lead with Power-Play Tally in Heat Loss - Stockton Heat
- Condors Blast the Barracuda 7-2; 8 Days Until the Condorstown - Bakersfield Condors
- Rampage Speed Past Roadunners in 5-2 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Manitoba Loses 3-2 in OT - Manitoba Moose
- Quenneville, Camper Power Devils to Victory - Albany Devils
- Wolves Slide by Admirals in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Get by Phantoms in Overtime to Close Out Homestand - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Snap Griffins' Five-Game Win Streak - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wallmark's Goal Gives Checkers Comeback Victory In Manitoba - Charlotte Checkers
- Senators Slip Past Crunch, 3-2, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.