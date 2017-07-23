Seventh Inning Sinks Loons

News Release

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Quad Cities batted around and scored five runs in the seventh inning to overtake the Loons 6-5 in Saturday's series opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

Trailing 3-1 at the stretch, Quad Cities (20-9; 57-40) logged back-to-back singles with one out against Loons righty reliever Jeremiah Muhammad (L, 0-1) to pull within a run.

A walk and an opposite field single by lefty Carmen Benedetti, a former Michigan Wolverine, loaded the bases, and the Loons called for right-hander Ryan Moseley out of the bullpen.

Moseley's first batter faced, righty Chuckie Robinson, gave Quad Cities its first and only lead of the game with a two-RBI single up the middle to make the score 4-3.

The inning deteriorated further one batter later when lefty Josh Rojas bounced a ball back to the hill. Moseley's threw wildly to second, and the Loons did not obtain an out. Although a ground ball to first on the next at-bat resulted in a force out at home, a wild pitch scored Robinson from third, and an RBI single by Daz Cameron gave Quad Cities a 6-3 lead.

The Loons scored two runs in the eighth inning, aided by an RBI double from Brandon Montgomery in his Loons debut, but stranded the tying runner on second base in the ninth inning.

Cody Thomas belted his 15th home run of the season in the first inning. Thomas and Carlos Rincon are the first tandem of Loons sluggers with 15 home runs apiece in the same season since 2010.

Dodgers 10th-round selection Zach Reks registered his first three-hit game with the Loons in the loss.

Now 2-2 on their six-game road trip, the Loons try and avoid losing the series at Quad Cities on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. eastern time. Pregame coverage starts at 5:45 on ESPN 100.9-FM.

