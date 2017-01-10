Seventh Heaven: Quackerjack Remains Best Long Island Mascot

January 10, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





Central Islip, N.Y.- The votes have been counted, and it's time to announce the winners! Long Island Ducks mascot, QuackerJack, has been named the Best Long Island Mascot for the seventh consecutive year as part of the Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" awards, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. In addition, outfielder Lew Ford has been named the Best Long Island Duck for a third consecutive year. Winners were chosen via online voting conducted during the fall.

"QuackerJack has been part of the fabric of Long Island for 17 years," said Ducks Director of Promotions and Marketing Jordan Schiff. "His fans continue to show their unwavering support for the excitement and energy that he exudes, and we appreciate the support that helped garner him this great award once again."

QJ celebrated the news with sheer joy and festive dancing around the ballpark. He hopes to celebrate the victory with all of his supporters this year and is now available to appear at events throughout the Long Island community. CLICK HERE to schedule an appearance with the Best Long Island Mascot.

Ford put together a strong 2016 campaign despite battling injury during the season. In 60 games, the former Major Leaguer compiled a .305 batting average with five home runs, 30 RBI, 30 runs, 15 doubles and a .351 on-base percentage. The 40-year-old also did not commit a single error in the field.

"I'm extremely grateful that the fans have chosen me to receive this honor," said Ford. "While this was a challenging year for me personally, it was definitely a memorable one for our team. I appreciate the support the organization and fan base continues to show me every year."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com .

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 10, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.