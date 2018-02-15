Seventh Annual "Pink the Rink" Nights February 23 and 24

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets and the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer will again partner this year for the seventh annual "Pink The Rink" nights to fight breast cancer and promote awareness for early detection and treatment. "Pink The Rink" nights are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 23 at 8pm and Saturday, Feb. 24 at 7:30pm when the Komets host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

"We are honored to partner with the Fort Wayne Komets with the "Pink the Rink" games again this year." shares Lynda Houk, executive director of the Vera Bradley Foundation. "The fans and the Komets Team show their support by wearing pink, giving special recognition to survivors and raising funds for breast cancer research. The research we are funding is making great strides in prevention, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. Together we are making a difference!"

The Komets-Vera Bradley Foundation "Pink The Rink" cooperative has successfully raised more than $86,000 for research the past six years it has been held. The funds raised have a direct impact on hastening discoveries into the causes and cures for breast cancer.

As part of the "Pink The Rink" Nights, the Komets will wear a one-of-a-kind jersey in support of breast cancer awareness. The jerseys will be sold during a silent auction starting with the game on Feb. 23. The auction will end after the second intermission of the game Feb. 24. Net proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation.

"Pink The Rink" autographed player pucks will be specially wrapped by the Vera Bradley Foundation and sell for $10.00 each with proceeds going to the Vera Bradley Foundation.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer is committed to eradicating breast cancer by raising funds for breast cancer research. To date $30.3 million has been donated to breast cancer research. Funds raised support the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Research Laboratories at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. The research program is recognized by the National Cancer Institute for meeting rigorous criteria for world-class, state-of-the-art multidisciplinary cancer research.

The Komets are honored to partner with the Vera Bradley Foundation in the effort to promote awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research with "Pink The Rink" at Komet home games. Tickets for all Komet home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office and online at TicketMaster.com. For more information visit www.komets.com or call the Komet office at 260-483-0011.

