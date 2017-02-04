Seven Things to Know About New Quakes Assistant Coach

The Earthquakes filled out their coaching staff on Saturday, announcing the hiring of John Spencer as an assistant coach. Below are seven things to know about the Quakes newest coach.1.

In 2016, he was an assistant coach for the Colorado Rapids and helped the club earn the second best record in Major League Soccer (15-6-13) and reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2006.

2.

Spencer was a decorated player, featuring for sides such as Rangers, Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers, Everton and Motherwell before finishing his career with the Colorado Rapids. He scored 37 goals for Chelsea, including 36 in Premier League competition.

3.

In four seasons in MLS (2001-04), he was an MLS Best XI selection twice (2001, 03) and finished with 37 goals and 17 assists.

4.

Spencer began his coaching career as an assistant on Dominic Kinnear's staff in Houston and helped lead them to back-to-back MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007.

5.

He also served as head coach of the Dynamo Reserves and won the Reserve League Championship in 2008. He was a key influence in the development of then reserve side player Chris Wondolowski.

6.

Spencer was tasked with being the first head coach of the Portland Timbers as they moved to MLS in 2011. He drafted Darlington Nagbe that season.

7.

He made 16 appearances for the Scotland National Team.

