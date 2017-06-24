Seven-Run Sixth Propels Tacoma over Reno

News Release

RENO, NV. - With their walk-off win, the Aces took a dominant nine-game advantage over the Pacific Coast League Northern Division. They looked to continue their winning ways with the second game of the four-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Starting pitchers Aaron Laffey (Reno) and Casey Lawrence (Tacoma) took the mound ready to pitch their respective teams to victory. Laffey entered tonight's ballgame with a perfect 4-0 record.

Reno struck first during the bottom of the 1st inning, as Oswaldo Arcia's RBI single with runners on the corners put the Aces up 1-0, giving him his 66th RBI of the season. Shutout innings from Laffey in the 2nd and 3rd were soon erased during the top of the 4th, as Tyler O'Neil launched a two-run blast to deep left field. The 7th bomb of O'Neil's 2017 campaign put Tacoma up with a 2-1 advantage heading into the 5th.

The Aces answered back the very next half inning as Arcia continued his hot streak at the plate, blasting a solo shot to deep center that tied the game at two runs apiece. Back-to-back RBI triples from Zach Borenstein and Kristopher Negron sparked a five-hit, four-run inning to give Reno a comfortable 5-2 lead. During the rally, Lawrence was relieved by Jonathan Aro. Lawrence allowed five runs on seven hits in just four and two-third innings.

The three-run lead for Reno soon vanished in the 6th, as Tacoma stormed back to take a 9-5 lead. RBI's from Daniel Vogelbach, Gordon Beckham, and Tyler O'Neil helped contribute to the cause. The Rainiers offensive explosion sent Aaron Laffey (4-1, 4.28) to the bench and brought in Daniel Gibson. While the Aces struggled to find any rhythm, Tacoma tacked on two more runs in the 7th, pushing the score a commanding 11-5 lead for the Rainiers. O'Neil stuffed his stat sheet with another two-run bomb in the 9th.

