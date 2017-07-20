Seven-Run 2nd Inning Paves Win

News Release

PORTLAND, ME - A seven-run top of the 2nd inning provided the initial run support for the Trenton Thunder, but the Portland Sea Dogs brought the tying run to the plate in the 9th inning before an eventual 9-6 win for your Thunder.

In a game where fog descended upon Hadlock Field, providing little obstruction for players and just a cooling blanket for the 5,864 fans on a mid-summer's night, the Thunder got their bats going in the 2nd inning. The inning began with consecutive singles before a walk to Vince Conde loaded the bases. Your Thunder proceeded to record back-to-back outs before the wheels started really turning in the inning.

An RBI single by Tito Polo was followed by a two-run single by Thairo Estrada for a 3-0 lead. Then Polo and Estrada were at second and first when they attempted a double steal, and the throw by Portland's catch Jake Romanski tried to get the trail runner but glanced off the mitt of the second baseman Nick Lovullo which allowed Polo to come around to score for a 4-0 lead.

Fleming followed with an RBI single and then the big swing by Zack Zehner for a two-run home run to cap the seven-run, two-out rally.

Down the stretch, Portland rallied from what eventually grew to a 9-1 lead in the 5th inning to cut it to 9-6 in the bottom of the 9th inning with one out and runners at second and third base. Cale Coshow was summoned out of the bullpen and retired Portland's leading home run hitter, Mike Olt, before retiring Cole Sturgeon to cap the win and earn his 13th save of the season.

Your Thunder return to action Wednesday afternoon with a noon game against the Portland Sea Dogs. Pregame coverage with Adam Giardino begins at 11:45 a.m. on 920 AM The Jersey and online at www.trentonthunder.com/broadcast.

