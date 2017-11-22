Seven Players Return to Energy FC Roster for 2018

News Release

OKLAHOMA CITY - Energy FC announced today that the club has exercised an option or re-signed seven players from the 2017 roster including: Miguel Gonzalez, Jose Barril, Juan Pablo Guzman, Coady Andrews, Kyle Hyland, Philip Rasmussen and Jonathan Brown. Contracts are pending league and U.S. Soccer Federation approval.

Gonzalez was second on the team in goals scored (8) and was fourth in minutes played (2,614). He scored arguably the most entertaining goal of the year with a bicycle kick goal in a 1-0 victory over Sacramento on April 11. The goal earned him the #1 spot on ESPN's Sportscenter Top 10 and worldwide acclaim for Energy FC and USL.

Barril started 30 of 32 matches for Energy FC this season and was a strong performer in the second half of the season. He finished fifth on the team in minutes played (2,388), was second on the team in passes attempted (1,238) and passing accuracy (84.5%).

Guzman finished ninth on the team in minutes played (2,070) and like Barril was among the most active and most accurate passers with 1,154 passes attempted and a team-leading 87.1% pass completion percentage. Guzman also added two goals on the season.

Andrews has signed for his third season with Energy FC. Last season, he appeared in 24 matches for the club and scored the first goal of the season on March 25 against Swope Park. For his Energy FC career, he's appeared in 67 matches, played 5,631 minutes and scored two goals.

Hyland returns for his third season with Energy FC. During the 2017 season (including playoffs), he appeared in 33 matches, was second on the club in minutes played (2,917) and added two goals. For his Energy FC career, he has appeared in 55 matches, played 4,285 minutes and added five goals. Hyland's goal for Energy FC against the now defunct Rayo OKC in the 2016 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is among the biggest goals in franchise history.

"My wife and I are excited to stay here in OKC with the Energy for the 2018 season," said Hyland! "We had a great run this past season and we believe the organization is determined to make another push. After now being teammates for a year, the core group is eager to get back together in February to make a push to improve on what we have started. Oklahoma City is a great place for soccer!"

Rasmussen's season was cut short by an injury in the team's road trip to the Pacific Northwest in June 2017. Prior to his injury, Rasmussen played in 12 games and started 11. He scored one goal on the season.

Brown was a late-season addition to the club's roster and played 12 matches for the club. He added one goal.

"We believe these players will provide a great foundation to build a team around for the 2018 season," said Energy FC co-owner Bob Funk Jr. "In addition to them providing different elements to our success last season, they are all integral parts of our community and are glad they choose call OKC home."

