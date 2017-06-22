Seven Players Promoted to Class A-Advanced

News Release

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators, Class A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox have made more than a dozen roster moves, including seven promotions, before beginning the Second Half of the South Atlantic League 2017 season. After helping the Intimidators win the SAL Northern Division First Half championship, Kannapolis is promoting starting pitchers Alec Hansen and Jimmy Lambert, relievers Kyle Kubat and Mike Morrison, outfielders Joel Booker and Jameson Fisher, and catcher Seby Zavala to the Class A-Advanced Winston-Salem Dash. Kannapolis, which finished the First Half at 39-29 to win the Northern Division, has received pitchers Luis Martinez, Yelmison Peralta, and Matthew Foster, infielders Sam Dexter and J.J. Franco, outfielder Aaron Schnurbusch, and catcher Daniel Gonzalez in corresponding moves. Outfielder Antonio Rodriguez has been transferred back to the Intimidators from the AZL White Sox and placed on the Disabled List retroactive to June 18. The Kannapolis roster is now at 24 players following Monday's roster move that sent shortstop Max Dutto to Charlotte before being transferred again to Great Falls.

Lambert, 22, went 7-2 with a 2.19 ERA (18 ER/74.0 IP) and 43 strikeouts in 12 games (12 starts) for the Intimidators. The White Sox fifth round pick from the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Fresno State finished the First Half ranked tied for third in the South Atlantic League in wins, fifth in ERA and innings pitched. In eight of his 12 starts, Lambert allowed one earned run or fewer. He earned SAL Mid-Season All-Star honors. Over his final four starts with the Intimidators, Lambert went 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA (2 ER/24.0 IP) and 18 strikeouts.

Hansen, 22, went 7-3 with a 2.48 ERA (20 ER/72.2 IP) and a league-high 92 strikeouts in 13 games (13 starts) with Kannapolis. The White Sox No. 10 Prospect, according to MLB.com finished the First Half ranked seventh in the SAL in ERA. Among starters, Hansen ranks second with an 11.39 strikeouts/9 IP ratio and fifth in lowest batting average (.207). Hansen, the White Sox second round pick from the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Oklahoma, struck out at least 10 batters in a game three times with the Intimidators this season, including a season-high 15 batters with no walks over 7.0 innings in a May 28 win at Greensboro. In his last four starts with Kannapolis, Hansen went 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA (3 ER/25.0 IP) and 40 strikeouts compared to four walks. He was named a South Atlantic League Mid-Season All-Star.

Kubat, 24, served as a valuable member of the bullpen, going 3-2 with a 1.12 ERA (5 ER/40.1 IP) and 48 strikeouts compared to six walks in 21 games (one start) for Kannapolis. He converted both of his save situations while making 16 scoreless appearances in his 21 games for the Intimidators. Kubat earned SAL Mid-Season All-Star honors thanks in part of a dominant month of May in which he did not allow a run, working 18.0 scoreless innings over eight outings during the second month of the season. The White Sox acquired Kubat prior to the season from the Kansas City Royals, where he split the 2016 season between Class A Lexington and Class A-Advanced Wilmington, going 5-2 with a 3.73 ERA in 31 games (two starts) across two levels.

Morrison, 23, saved 10 games in 11 opportunities for Kannapolis during the First Half, going 1-0 with a 0.53 ERA (2 ER/33.2 IP) and 42 strikeouts versus six walks in 23 relief appearances. Morrison ranks second in the league in saves, tied for third in games, and fourth in games finished (17). He leads all SAL relievers by holding opposing hitters to a .084 average. In Morrison's first 17 games, he did not allow a run while opening his 2017 campaign with 25.2 scoreless innings. The closer became only the second Intimidators pitcher to save double-digit games since 2010 on his way to being selected to the South Atlantic League All-Star Game. The White Sox selected Morrison in the 27th round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft from the National Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

Booker, 23, hit .312 (81-260) with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 27 RBI, 50 runs scored, and a team-high 14 stolen bases in 65 games with Kannapolis. The SAL Mid-Season All-Star outfielder leads the league in at-bats, is tied for the SAL-lead in hits, ranks second in runs scored, and seventh in batting average. The White Sox selected Booker in the 22nd round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Iowa. He is batting .321 (26-81) against left-handers and .306 (55-179) against right-handers. In the Intimidators' 4-game series sweep of Hagerstown last week to capture the division lead, Booker paced the offense with a pair of 3-hit games in both contests of a June 15 doubleheader against the Suns.

Fisher, 23, hit .269 (60-223) with 14 doubles, a league-lead-tying five triples, three home runs, 36 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 60 games with the Intimidators. The outfielder put together a 12-game hitting streak May 8-26 which also started an 18-game on-base streak, the second-longest streak by an Intimidators player this season. The left-handed hitter is batting .323 (20-62) against lefties compared to .248 (40-161) against right-handers. The White Sox selected Fisher in the fourth round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft, and he was named an Organizational All-Star in 2016 after batting .342 (64-187) with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 25 RBI in 50 games with Advanced Rookie Great Falls.

Zavala, 23, is coming off back-to-back appearances in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game. In 52 games with Kannapolis in 2017, he hit .259 (48-185) with eight doubles, a league-best 13 home runs, and 34 RBI while slugging .514 in the SAL. The two-time SAL Mid-Season All-Star opened this season with the Intimidators after spending his 2016 campaign in Kannapolis. The White Sox selected Zavala in the 12th round of the June 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of San Diego State.

The seven Intimidators moving up to the Class A-Advanced Dash helped put Kannapolis back into the post-season for the first time since 2009. Of the team's seven new players, four of them spent time with Kannapolis in 2016.

Luis Martinez, 22, rejoins Kannapolis after making his season debut on May 19 with the Intimidators, earning a win with 5.0 innings of work against Hickory. The White Sox No. 22 Prospect, according to MLB.com, has since appeared in five games (four starts) with Class A-Advanced Winston-Salem, going 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA (16 ER/16.0 IP). Martinez has spent the last two seasons with Kannapolis, finishing the 2016 season 8-9 with a 3.81 ERA (58 ER/137.0 IP) and 141 strikeouts in 28 games (28 starts). He led the South Atlantic League in starts, ranked third in strikeouts, fifth in strikeouts/9.0 IP (9.26), 11th in innings pitched, and 17th in ERA. Last season, Martinez became one of the league's top pitchers during the Second Half, going 6-2 with a 2.79 ERA (22 ER/71.0 IP) and 76 strikeouts over 14 starts. The White Sox signed Martinez December 16, 2011, and he made his professional debut in 2014 between the AZL White Sox and Great Falls before joining Kannapolis in 2015. Martinez is slated to move into the starting rotation to open the Second Half of the season.

Yelmison Peralta, 22, returns to Kannapolis after opening 2017 with Winston-Salem, going 0-2 with a 4.97 ERA (16 ER/29.0 IP) in 19 relief appearances. After serving as a starter for the Intimidators in 2015, Peralta moved to the bullpen in 2016 where he split the season between the Intimidators and the Dash, going 1-6 with a 3.72 ERA (24 ER/58.0 IP) and 46 strikeouts in 40 games out of the bullpen. During the 2015 season, Peralta went 4-8 with a 6.04 ERA in 21 games (20 starts) for Kannapolis in his first year of full-season ball. The White Sox signed him as an international free agent May 24, 2012. Peralta will move into the Intimidators starting rotation to open the Second Half of the season.

Daniel Gonzalez, 21, rejoins the Intimidators after opening this season with the Dash, batting .172 (15-87) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, and six runs scored in 25 games in the Carolina League. The Venezuelan catcher split 2016 between Kannapolis and Winston-Salem, batting a combined .315 (28-89) with five doubles, 11 RBI, and 11 runs scored over 30 games between the two classifications. Gonzalez first joined the Intimidators in 2015 after opening the season with the AZL White Sox in his domestic debut season. After signing with the White Sox as a free agent May 7, 2013, he began his career with two seasons with the Dominican Summer League White Sox (2013-14).

Sam Dexter, 23, returns to the Intimidators after appearing in a game for Kannapolis at the end of 2016. The White Sox 23rd round selection in the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Southern Maine split his professional debut season between the Rookie-level Arizona League White Sox, Advanced Rookie Great Falls, and Kannapolis, batting .234 (36-154) with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 48 games across three classifications. The bulk of Dexter's season was spent with the AZL White Sox, batting .237 (27-114) in 37 games. He appeared in one game for Great Falls already this season before earning a promotion to Kannapolis.

Matthew Foster, 22, joins Kannapolis to make his 2017 debut. The White Sox 20th round selection from the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft made his professional debut last season between the Rookie-level Arizona League White Sox and Advanced Rookie Great Falls. He combined to go 0-0 with a 0.61 ERA (2 ER/29.2 IP) and 41 strikeouts compared to seven walks while holding hitters to a .121 average. Foster converted 11 of 11 saves opportunities between the AZL White Sox and the Voyagers. He played college baseball for the University of Alabama.

J.J. Franco, 25, opened this season in Extended Spring before joining Winston-Salem at the end of May. In 12 games with the Dash, he hit .233 (7-30) with three doubles and two RBI. The second baseman split 2016 between the AZL White Sox and Advanced Rookie Great Falls, batting .195 (16-82) with five doubles, five RBI, and eight runs scored in 24 total games between the two classifications. On July 10, 2016, the White Sox signed Franco and assigned him to Kannapolis before eventually transferring him to the Great Falls Voyagers. The infielder began his career in the Braves organization after Atlanta selected him in the 38th round of the June 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Brown University in Providence, R.I. While in college, Franco earned Second-Team All-Ivy honors during his sophomore season. Franco is the son of four-time Major League All-Star John Franco who played 21 years in the big leagues with Cincinnati (1984-89), New York-NL (1990-2004), and Houston (2005).

Schnurbusch, 24, joins Kannapolis after opening the 2017 season with Winston-Salem. In 35 games with the Dash, he hit .168 (22-131) with two doubles, four triples, two home runs, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored, and two stolen bases. In his professional debut in 2016, Schnurbusch hit .357 (85-238) with 14 doubles, six triples, six home runs, 44 RBI, 53 runs scored, and 19 stolen bases with Great Falls. He led the Pioneer League in both walks (47) and on-base percentage (.471) while also leading the Voyagers in average, runs scored, total bases (129), RBI, and slugging percentage (.542) and tying for the team lead in triples and hits. The White Sox selected Schnurbusch in the 28th round of the June 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Kannapolis opens the Second Half on the road against the Columbia Fireflies at Spirit Communications Park June 22-25 before turning to Intimidators Stadium supported by Carolinas HealthCare System on Monday, June 26, to open an 8-game home stand.


