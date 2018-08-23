Seven Finalists Announced from Initial Name the Team Contest

August 23, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Bullfrogs News Release





Green Bay, Wis. - The Green Bay Bullfrogs have announced seven finalists from the initial phase of the "Name the Team Contest" to re-name the team ahead of its relocation to Capital Credit Union Park for the 2019 season. After receiving over 900 submissions from Green Bay baseball fans during the initial phase, the team is now inviting fans help to zone in on the name of their hometown team by voting on the seven current finalists.

Think about it this way fans. This will be the logo on your hat. The name you're chanting in the bottom of the 9th inning while cheering the team on to victory. This is permanent. It's your obligation to give us your opinion and let us know what you think! Your summers at Capital Credit Union Park depend on it.

From Thursday, August 23rd through Monday, August 27th, fans will be able to pick their favorite nickname from the list of the current finalists. While the name will most likely be selected from this group, votes and comments will be tallied and weighed by the team's front office as they make the final team name decision.

The seven finalists, with an explanation of each team name, are:

- Green Bay Booyah - Featured as the main dish in a plethora of fundraisers in the area, Booyah has a unique tie to the area. Did you know that the word Booyah was most likely the result of a Green Bay Press Gazettle reporter mistakenly interpreting area resident Lester Rentmeester's French pronunciation of "Boullion" into Booyah? If selected as the name of the team, the joyful moniker would be accompanied by a fierce rooster icon in a logo. Music and other pop-culture references to Booyah would also be fun elements in this brand.

- Green Bay Cheese Curds - How many times have you insisted that your out of state guests try cheese curds before they leave Wisconsin? This simple Wisconsin staple has truly become an icon of the entire state. If Cheese Curds is selected, envision a tough cow as the character in the logo joined by the words. Obviously, there would be a focus on serving the finest fresh and fried cheese curds available in Ashwaubenon and beyond if this name squeaks out a win to become the name of the team!

- Green Bay Old Fashioneds - Another iconic part of Wisconsin life is the Brandy Old Fashioned. Everyone has their favorite recipe, or their favorite joint that makes the best one in town. No one uses bourbon or whiskey, for sure. Although this name considers that connection, the brand would be more reflective of an old fashioned way of doing things. Picture vintage uniforms, a hand operated wooden cider press serving fresh cider at games, hand painted signage throughout the ballpark, and a logo reminiscent of a simpler time.

- Green Bay Supper Clubbers - The Wisconsin supper club is reflective of the priorities of life in Wisconsin. Time with family and friends, great food, an opportunity to escape to a unique and out of the way destination and even the search for the next great supper club you haven't yet visited are things every Wisconsinite appreciates. Supper Clubbers is a fun take on this great tradition that opens up rich opportunities from a branding perspective including offering a salad bar at games, kiddie cocktails, and an outstanding Friday Night Fish Fry.

- Green Bay Tailgaters - A tribute to the best tailgating scene in all of sports that occurs prior to every Green Bay Packers home game just 1/2 mile from Capital Credit Union Park. This tradition continues to build and Wisconsinites continue to out-do each other from both a culinary and tailgating vehicle perspective.

- Green Bay Under Dogs - Far and away the smallest community to host an NFL team, is Green Bay an under dog? Well, we'd like to hear from you on that topic. If selected, the brand would have a vintage feel that would celebrate everyone's favorite team when you are watching a game that your typical favorite isn't participating in, the under dog.

- Green Bay Wurst - A tribute to another iconic Wisconsin culinary creation, the bratwurst! Nothing says summer has arrived in Wisconsin much more than the first time you fire up the grill and fry up some great bratwurst. Eskimo's have over 50 different words for snow, well in Wisconsin we have hundreds of different styles of specialty bratwurst. This fun branding would open up a lot of doors for the team in the future and the media, alike.

Fans may vote for their favorite finalist at greenbaybullfrogs.com. Votes will be accepted from the list of current finalists through Monday, August 27th. The team will award a special prize to all voters who select the name which becomes the new identity of the team.

"We were extremely pleased with the quantity and creativity of the team name entries submitted by the community in the initial phase of the Name the Team Contest," said General Manager Sieeria Vieaux. "We look forward to having our fans help us one more time by voting for the official team name."

The winning nickname of the team will be announced in mid-November.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 23, 2018

Seven Finalists Announced from Initial Name the Team Contest - Green Bay Bullfrogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.