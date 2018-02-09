Sergey Zborovskiy Rejoins Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, February 9, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned defenseman Sergey Zborovskiy to the Wolf Pack from its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Zborovskiy, a 20-year-old rookie out of the Western Hockey League, skated in four games with the Wolf Pack during an earlier AHL stint this year, going scoreless and even, with four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. In 39 ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits, the 6-4, 195-pound Zborovskiy has five goals and 12 assists for 17 points, second-most among Greenville defensemen, along with 22 penalty minutes and 59 shots on goal.

Zborovskiy was a third-round selection (79th overall) by the Rangers in the 2015 NHL Draft.

