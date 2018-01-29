SERGEY ZBOROVSKIY REASSIGNED TO GREENVILLE

News Release

HARTFORD, January 28, 2018: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned defenseman Sergey Zborovskiy from the Wolf Pack to its ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Zborovskiy, a 20-year-old rookie from of the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League, skated in four games for the Wolf Pack in his first career AHL action, going scoreless with four penalty minutes and two shots on goal. In 36 games with the Swamp Rabbits, the Moscow, Russia native has five goals and 11 assists for 16 points, plus 20 penalty minutes.

Zborovskiy was a third-round (79th overall) Ranger selection in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Wolf Pack are next in action this Friday night, February 2, when they travel to Providence to take on the Bruins. Faceoff is 7:05 PM, and all of the action can be heard live on News Radio 1410 WPOP, and on-line at www.newsradio1410.com and iHeartRadio. Video streaming is available at www.ahllive.com.

The next home game for the Wolf Pack is this Saturday, February 3, when they complete a home-and-home with the Bruins, in a 7:00 contest. The first 2,000 fans into the XL Center that night will receive a free Wolf Pack gym bag, presented by ProHealth Physicians.

