Senzel Hits Game-Winning, Three-Run Homer

News Release

MONTGOMERY, Ala., - Nick Senzel drilled a line drive, three-run home run to left field in the seventh inning and now has hit in 19 of his first 24 games with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Senzel's homer, his third for the Blue Wahoos, broke a 2-2 tie and Pensacola went on to win, 5-3, Wednesday over the Montgomery Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium.

The top prospect in the Cincinnati Reds organization, the 22-year-old third baseman has come through with a walk, single and two homers that have led to the Blue Wahoos winning four games in the second half.

The first half champions in the Southern League South Division improved to 14-12 in the second half and 54-42 overall. The team owns first place a half-game ahead of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

The 19 games that Senzel has earned a hit, he is 28-72 and batting .389. He's hitting .315 on the season for Pensacola in his first time in Double-A. In Wednesday's victory, Senzel was 2-4 with a double and homer, on run scored and three RBIs, giving him six doubles, three homers, 15 RBIs this year with the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola center fielder Gabriel Guerrero also smacked a homer, his second this season, when he hit a line drive over the center field wall. His solo shot put Pensacola ahead, 2-0, in the fourth inning. Guerrero was 3-4 in the game with two runs scored and an RBI. Guerrero has 31 RBIs this season and 28 multi-hit games in 88 games with Pensacola this year.

Left fielder Tyler Goeddel hit a two-out single to left field to drive in Pensacola's first run, 1-0, in the second inning when Guerrero crossed the plate.

Montgomery knotted the score, 2-2, with two runs in the bottom of the sixth when left field Cade Gotta drove in third baseman Grant Kay on a sacrifice fly to right field and right fielder Justin Williams singled to center to bring in DH Joe McCarthy.

Pensacola also got a strong start from Keury Mella who worked five innings, gave up two runs on three hits and three walks and struck out four. However, Blue Wahoos middle reliever Robert Stock earned the win to improve to 6-1 with a 2.59 ERA by pitching two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

