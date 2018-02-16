Sens Beat Marlies for First Time at Yardmen Arena
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators ended the Toronto Marlies' 16-game points streak with a 3-1 win Friday night.
Belleville had goals from Tyler Randell, Ben Sexton and Jimmy O'Brien while Danny Taylor made 25 saves. Garret Sparks stopped 22 shots for Toronto while Rinat Valiev found the back of the net for the visitors.
The lone goal of the first period came from Randell at 11:59 on an odd man rush as Andreas Englund brilliantly navigated a check before centering to Randell who slid the puck past Sparks for his third of the season.
Toronto's Trevor Moore missed a wide-open net from inside the crease early in the second period and the Senators make them pay at 6:27 as Sexton tipped in his fourth of the year after Sparks failed to cover the puck, it squirted out front, Filip Chlapik turned and fired it goal bound as Sexton changed its direction.
Valiev cut the Sens lead to 2-1 with 7:13 left as he wired a one-timer past Taylor after taking a pass from Andreas Johnsson on the Marlies' 21st shot of the night.
O'Brien sealed the two points for Belleville with an empty-netter.
Newly acquired defenceman Ville Pokka made his Senators debut.
Belleville is back in action Saturday night as they host the Hershey Bears for the first and only time all season. It is also Marvel Super Hero night where fans are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero to enter to win Sens prize packs while a number of your favourite Marvel heroes will be on hand, including Ironman. Tickets are available.
