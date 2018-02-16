Senators to Welcome Mick Foley as Part of Team's Tribute to Wrestling Night
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators are excited to announce that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be a special guest on March 17 for the Senators' first ever tribute to wrestling night.
As part of the night's festivities, the Indiana native will host a VIP Meet and Greet before the Senators battle their North Division rival Utica Comets at the Yardmen Arena.
The Sens are offering a special VIP Mick Foley Package for the game that features a green level ticket to Belleville vs. Utica, a pre-game meet and greet ticket as well as a signed Foley picture. The meet and greet takes place from 5pm-6pm. VIP packages are $54.50 plus applicable taxes and fees.
If a current Senators Season Ticket Holder, the VIP package can be purchased for $30 plus applicable taxes and fees. Tickets will be available beginning at noon on February 23.
The 52-year-old will also take part in the ceremonial faceoff.
Foley is one of the most decorated wresters in history and was inducted into the WWE, previously known as the WWF, Hall of Fame in 2013. Foley is a three-time WWF Champion, an eight-time WWF Tag Team Champion and a one-time Hardcore Champion. Outside of the WWE, he is also a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion, a one-time WCW Tag Team Champion and a one-time TNA Legends Champion among many other title reigns.
Foley wrestled under three different personas - Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love - which was often referred to as the 'Three Faces of Foley.' He has wrestled with, and against, some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry including The Rock, Stone Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane and many others and was one of the main faces of the famous Attitude Era.
He is also a multi-time New York Times best-selling author where he has written four memoirs about his storied wrestling career.
Tickets for the Sens' Wrestling Night are available or visiting the Box Office.
