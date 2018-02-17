Senators Shutout by Hershey

The Belleville Senators were shutout Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 by the Hershey Bears at the Yardmen Arena.

Belleville's Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves. Connor Hobbs, Wayne Simpson and Tyler Lewington scored for the Bears with Pheonix Copley turning aside 24 shots for the shutout.

Hershey opened the scoring 4:03 in on Hobbs' second goal of the season as he took a feed Dustin Gazley in the right face-off circle being firing a wrister past Hogberg.

The visitors pushed its lead to 2-0 through Simpson's 11th of the year as he scored from the high slot.

Lewington sealed the deal with 1:14 left as he scored an empty-netter from behind his own blue line.

The two teams split the season series 1-1. Belleville won its first game in franchise history on Oct. 14 when they beat Hershey 5-2.

It was the fifth time this season that the Senators have been shut out.

The Senators are back in action Monday on Family Day when they host the Utica Comets for the first time. Two different Family Day ticket packages are available. Puck drop is 3pm.

