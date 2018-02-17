Senators Shutout by Hershey
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators were shutout Saturday as they were beaten 3-0 by the Hershey Bears at the Yardmen Arena.
Belleville's Marcus Hogberg made 26 saves. Connor Hobbs, Wayne Simpson and Tyler Lewington scored for the Bears with Pheonix Copley turning aside 24 shots for the shutout.
Hershey opened the scoring 4:03 in on Hobbs' second goal of the season as he took a feed Dustin Gazley in the right face-off circle being firing a wrister past Hogberg.
The visitors pushed its lead to 2-0 through Simpson's 11th of the year as he scored from the high slot.
Lewington sealed the deal with 1:14 left as he scored an empty-netter from behind his own blue line.
The two teams split the season series 1-1. Belleville won its first game in franchise history on Oct. 14 when they beat Hershey 5-2.
It was the fifth time this season that the Senators have been shut out.
The Senators are back in action Monday on Family Day when they host the Utica Comets for the first time. Two different Family Day ticket packages are available. Puck drop is 3pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2018
- Condors Overcome by Tucson, 5-4 - Bakersfield Condors
- Heat Hold off San Jose for Weekend Sweep 2-1 - Stockton Heat
- Moose Fall Flat against Grand Rapids 5-0 - Manitoba Moose
- Wolves' Franchise-Record Home Win Streak Halted at 13 Games - Chicago Wolves
- San Antonio Defeats Chicago 2-1 in Defensive Battle - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Blanked by Devils in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Fall to Comets in Overtime, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Rally to Tie, Fall in Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Phantoms Point Streak Stretched to Six Straight in Shootout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Kearns Scores in OT for Devils' 1-0 Win over Amerks - Binghamton Devils
- Agostino's Quick Overtime Strike Breaks T-Birds Hearts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Agostino Scores Six Seconds into OT to Give P-Bruins a 3-2 Win - Providence Bruins
- Comets Freeze Penguins in Overtime in Wild Affair - Utica Comets
- Copley Perfect as Bears Blank Senators, 3-0 - Hershey Bears
- Senators Shutout by Hershey - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Streak Past IceHogs, 5-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Nedeljkovic Blanks Crunch to Extend Winning Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Crunch Suffer 2-0 Shutout to Checkers - Syracuse Crunch
- Springfield Thunderbirds, MGM Springfield to Host 2019 AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Colorado Avalanche Reassign Forward A.J. Greer to San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Springfield Thunderbirds to Host 2019 American Hockey League All-Star Classic - AHL
- Blue Jackets Assign Ryan Murray to Monsters for Purpose of Conditioning - Cleveland Monsters
- Hurricanes Recall Wallmark from Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Canucks Reassign Reid Boucher to Comets - Utica Comets
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Steve Michalek from Rapid City Rush - Iowa Wild
- Hammond Returns to Colorado - Belleville Senators
- Heat Look to Build off Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Game Preview: Bears Head to Belleville Looking for Third Straight Win - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Hogs Return to Action Seeking Bounce-Back Win against Monsters - Rockford IceHogs
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Gets Taylor, Zink and Schulze from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Flames Recall Morgan Klimchuk; Place Marek Hrivik on IR - Stockton Heat
- 'Canes Reassign Brown to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Sign Goaltender Drew Fielding to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Bears, February 17 - Belleville Senators
- Road Trip Continues against Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Furious Comeback Effort Leads Heat to 5-4 OT Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Four Boyd Goals Lead Hershey to 6-3 Victory over Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Amerks Offense Explodes for 12-3 Win over First-Place Penguins - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.