Senators Nip IceCaps 3-2 in OT

February 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps News Release





ST. JOHN'S, NL - The St. John's IceCaps picked up a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Binghamton Senators at Mile One Centre in a snowy Valentine's Day matchup.

The Senators potted two goals in the first frame from Max McCormick and Jack Rodewald to take the lead. A scoreless second period finished with a waved-off IceCaps play to keep the deficit at two.

St. John's came out firing in the third period, outshooting Binghamton 26-4 in the last frame of regulation. Ryan Johnston got the IceCaps up on the board with a tally off a play from Max Friberg. St. John's pulled netminder Charlie Lindgren late in the third, and with the extra man Chris Terry netted the equalizer with just 1:18 left on the clock. Nikita Scherbak and Charles Hudon recorded the helpers on Terry's tally which sent the game to overtime.

The IceCaps continued their third period pressure into the extra frame, but a bouncy rebound from a Senators shot deflected into the net to give Binghamton the win.

The IceCaps rematch the Binghamton Senators tomorrow night (Wednesday 7:30PM) before taking on the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday and Sunday.

Goal Scorers: STJ: Johnston (4), Terry (17) BNG: McCormick (14), Rodewald (14), Bailey (14)

Goaltenders: STJ: Lindgren - OTL (17/20) BNG: Driedger - W(45/47)

IceCaps Power Play: (1/6) IceCaps Penalty Kill: (3/3)

Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Chris Driedger - BNG 2. Chris Terry - STJ 3. Casey Bailey - BNG

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Daniel Carr

