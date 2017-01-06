Senators Nip IceCaps 2-1 in Shootout

BINGHAMTON, NY - The St. John's IceCaps picked up a point in a 2-1 shootout loss against the Binghamton Senators at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday night.

Chris Rumble of the Senators potted a power play tally late in the first to take a 1-0 lead that would last until IceCaps' Markus Eisenschmid tied it up with just over two minutes left in the final frame to send it to overtime, and eventually to a shootout. Max Friberg and Julien Brouillette picked up the helpers on the equalizer.

Stefan Matteau scored the lone St. John's shootout goal, while Jason Akeson and Casey Bailey both scored for Binghamton for the win.

Charlie Lindgren stopped 25 shots in the shootout loss, and Senators netminder Chris Driedger turned away 36 of 37 shots.

The IceCaps finish up a ten-game road trip against the Syracuse Crunch tomorrow night. Catch all the action with broadcaster Brian Rogers at www.stjohnsicecaps.com, KIXX Country 930AM and www.ahllive.com. AHL Live is free tomorrow as all 30 teams are playing.

Goal Scorers: STJ: Eisenschmid (6) BNG: Rumble (4)

Goaltenders: STJ: Charlie Lindgren - SOL (25/26) BNG: Chris Driedger - W (36/37)

IceCaps Power Play: 0/1 IceCaps Penalty Kill: 0/1

Molson Canadian Three Stars: 1. Chris Driedger - BNG 2. Casey Bailey - BNG 3. Chris Rumble - BNG

IceCaps Hardest Working Player: Markus Eisenschmid

