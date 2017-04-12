News Release

SENATORS LOWER BOOM ON YARD GOATS

Hartford 0-5-1 Harrisburg 6-10-0

WP- Jaron Long (1-1) LP- Jack Wynkoop (1-1) T- 2:13 A- 2,549

HARRISBURG- Spencer Kieboom lowered the boom on the Hartford Yard Goats Wednesday afternoon. The veteran right-handed hitting catcher, belted a two-run homer off the top of the left field wall in the fourth inning, leading the Harrisburg Senators to a 6-0 victory and a win of the three-game series, before 2,549.

Kieboom's homer spoiled another solid outing by Hartford southpaw Jack Wynkoop, who pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strike outs.

The only chance the Yard Goats had to score was in the third inning, when Max White slugged a triple off the wall in right center but was thrown out at the plate attempting an inside-the-park home run.

Starting pitcher Jaron Long pitched six innings of four-hit baseball and along with two relievers combined on the shutout, one day after Hartford pitching shutout the Senators.

Harrisburg put the game away against the Hartford bullpen with four runs in the eighth inning, sparked by a three-run double by Yadiel Hernandez. Ryan McMahon had two hits for the Yard Goats.

Now all eyes turn to the historic opener Thursday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park, when the Yard Goats host the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Yency Almonte will start for Hartford. Although he is looking forward to pitching before a sellout crowd, Almonte is taking a low-key approach.

"Honestly, I haven't really thought about it. It's another start," he said. "I just gotta go out there and do my job and hopefully come out with a 'w'."

RHP Connor Green will start for New Hampshire. The game will be broadcast on WPOP-AM 1410. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

