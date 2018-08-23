Senators Hire May as Video Coach

August 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the hiring of Tyler May as the team's new video coach.

May, 22, joins the Sens from the OHL's Kingston Frontenacs where he held the same title. He has been with Kingston since the start of the 2014-15 season.

The Toronto, Ont., native is a graduate of Queens University.

May becomes the third new addition to the Sens' hockey operations staff after new head coach Troy Mann and assistant coach Ryan Murphy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.