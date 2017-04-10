Senators Filibuster Hartford Yard Goats

News Release

Harrisburg, VA - Hartford's furious eighth inning rally fell short and the Yard Goats lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 7-5, Monday night before 2,732 fans at FNB Field.

After shutting down the Yard Goats for six innings, Harrisburg starting pitcher Greg Ross was lifted for Jake Johansen. Trailing 6-0 and held to three hits over seven innings, the Yard Goats erupted for five runs. After loading the bases with no-outs, Hartford started its comeback when Omar Carrizales drew a bases-loaded walk for the first run. Ryan Brinley was brought in to relieve Johansen. Ashley Graeter greeted him with an RBI infield hit and Ryan McMahon's sacrifice fly cut the lead to 6-3. An RBI single from Drew Weeks and a run-scoring single by Josh Fuentes made it a one run game, before a pop out ended the rally.

A big insurance run by the Senators in the last of the eighth, spiked Hartford's comeback hopes, although the game ended with the tying run at the plate.

Graeter and Fuentes each had two hits for the Yard Goats, who out hit Harrisburg 9 to 8.

Game two of the three-game set is Tuesday night. RH Ryan Castellani (0-1) will pitch for the Yard Goats against RH John Simms, who will be making his first start of the season for Harrisburg. Game time is 6:30 p.m. and can be heard on WPOP-AM 1410.

Hartford 5-9-0

Harrisburg 7-8-0

WP- Greg Ross (1-0)

LP- Luis Niebla (0-1)

S- Ryan Brinley (2)

T-2:45

A- 2,732

