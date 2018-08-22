Senators Announce Single-Game Ticket On-Sale Date

The Belleville Senators announced today that single-game tickets for the first half of the 2018-19 season will go on sale Sept. 10.

As of Sept. 10, single-game tickets will only be available for the 17 home games at the Yardmen Arena before Dec. 31. Single-game tickets for all remaining home games in 2019 will be released in December.

Ticket prices for available single-game seats are priced as follows:

Mezzanine - $44

Balcony - $29

Red - $27.25

Blue - $26.50

Green - $25.50

Yellow - $23.50 Tickets in the Mezzanine level must be purchased as a table of four. Seats in the Fan Zone are sold out.

The team also announced today that the following games prior to January 1st, 2019 will be subject to an additional $2 charge. Those games include the following:

Oct. 17 vs. Binghamton (Opening night)

Nov. 9, 10 and 16 vs. Toronto

Dec. 27 vs. Laval

Dec. 29 vs. Binghamton All pricing is subject to tax and surcharges. Fans are reminded that the lowest priced ticket for each Senators home game is through 2018-19 season tickets while half-season and partial plans also feature a reduced cost over all single-game tickets and premium priced games.

Fans interested in securing a season ticket or a mini plan should RSVP for the teams Pick Your Seat event on August 29. Fans that attend the Pick Your Seat event will be able to view available seating, have the opportunity to meet the team's new Head Coach Troy Mann and take advantage of merchandise items available up to 50% off. To RSVP for the Pick Your Seat event please click here.

To learn more about purchasing season tickets or a mini-plan for the 2018-19 season please call 613-967-8067.

