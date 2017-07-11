Second-Year Forward Kyle Blaney Inks Deal with Wings

News Release

KALAMAZOO, MI- The Kalamazoo Wings have re-signed forward Kyle Blaney to a standard ECHL contract for the 2017-18 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Blaney, 25, suited up in 43 games with Kalamazoo last season and posted 21 points on five goals and 16 assists. During the postseason, the 5-foot-8 forward tallied four assists during seven games played.

The feisty winger upped his game after the first of the calendar year and was able to tally 15 of his 21 points after January 6. He proved on several occasions that he could play with an edge by getting into the gritty areas of the ice and even dropping the gloves on several occasions.

A critical asset down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs, Blaney finished the campaign with five points in his last five games. He totaled three multi-point games during the year and set a career mark with a three-point outing on March 31 against the Florida Everblades.

Prior to turning pro, Blaney spent three years in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Oakville Blades, and was a member of the Blades' 2010 championship team. At the conclusion of his junior career, the native of Burlington, Ontario, appeared in 45 games over the span of three years and notched 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) with the Ryerson University Rams of the Ontario University Athletics Association.

