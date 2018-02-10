Second Period Outburst Leads Idaho to 3-1 Win over Colorado

LOVELAND, CO. - The Idaho Steelheads jumped out to a 3-0 lead courtesy of three second-period goals as part of a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Eagles on Saturday. Steelheads forward Henrik Samuelsson notched a goal and two assists while goaltender Phillipe Desrosiers stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced to collect the win in net. The victory capped off a sweep of the three-game set against Colorado at the Budweiser Events Center, as the Eagles losing streak was also extended to six games.

After a scoreless first period, the Steelheads would claim the game's first goal when Samuelsson collected a drop pass in the slot and wired a wrister past Eagles goalie Lukas Hafner to put Idaho on top 1-0 at the 5:52 mark of the middle frame.

Less than five minutes later, Steelheads forward Jefferson Dahl would light the lamp with a shot from the left circle that would grow Idaho's edge to 2-0. With the second period reaching its waning minutes the Steelheads would take advantage of a 5-on-3 power play when forward Justin Parizek skated through the top of the circle before unleashing a wrist shot that would hit the back of the net and stretch the Idaho lead to 3-0 with just 1:33 remaining in the second stanza.

Colorado would finally generate a goal of its own with only 27 seconds left to play in the period when forward Drayson Bowman deflected a shot from the point past Desrosiers to trim the Idaho advantage to 3-1.

The Eagles would put 11 shots on net in the third period, while also pulling Hafner late in regulation to gain the extra attacker, but it was not enough to generate a goal. Colorado finished the game going 0-for-5 on the power play, while the Steelheads went 1-for-5 on the man-advantage.

The Eagles return to action when they travel to CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, February 14th at 7:05pm MT.

