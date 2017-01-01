Second Period Lifts Oilers Past Thunder

January 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Tulsa, OK- Tulsa scored four times in the second period, including two on the power play and skated away with a 5-2 victory over Wichita on New Year's Day at the BOK Center.

Ian Lowe and Gerrad Grant finished with three points while Ryan Tesink added two assists in the losing effort.

Lowe found the net for the first time season at 10:53 as he let a one-timer go from the right circle that got through Phillips. Phil Brewer tied the game four minutes later when he stole the puck from Peter Di Salvo from behind the net and wrapped it in on his backhand.

The two teams combined for four goals in the second period. Christophe Lalancette made it 2-1 as he stole the puck at the Thunder line and wristed a shot past Di Salvo who tried to go for the poke check. Gerrad Grant recorded his third of the season at 10:05 and tied the game at two after catching a pass from Lowe in his feet and beating Phillips. Shawn Bates gave Tulsa a 3-2 lead at 12:17 with a power play goal during a four-on-three situation. The Oilers increased the lead to 4-2 just 26 seconds later as Tyson Wilson fired a slap shot from the top of the left circle past Di Salvo. Kale Kessey tipped in a point-shot from Wilson and made it 5-2 with just 13 seconds left in the second.

Lowe scored his second of the game at 2:19 of the third, banging home a rebound at the right post and cut the lead to 5-3. The Thunder appeared to make it 5-4 with six minutes left as Louick Marcotte re-directed a shot out of the air past Phillips. The official immediately waved off the goal and the ruling was the puck was played with a high stick. Wichita had one last chance as Phillips clipped Ian Lowe near the net and gave the Thunder a power play with just over a minute left. Drew Owsley, who came on in relief in the third, got to the bench for the extra attacker. Phillips stood tall and the Oilers grabbed a 5-3 victory.

Lowe finished with two goals and an assist. Grant had a goal and two assists. Di Salvo takes the loss, stopping 19 of 24 shots. Phillips earns the win, stopping 34 of 37 shots he faced.

Wichita went 0-for-5 on the power play. Tulsa was 2-for-6 on the man advantage.

