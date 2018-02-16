Second Period Dooms Devils in 3-1 Loss at Utica
February 16, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Binghamton Devils on Friday night in front of 3,917 at Adirondack Bank Center, 3-1.
After no scoring in the first period, the Comets put up three in the second for a 3-0 lead after two periods. Guillaume Brisebois took a shot from the right point that went off the inside crossbar and came out of the net. After review, Brisebois was awarded the goal and the Comets took a 1-0 lead with assists from Alexis D'Aoust and Cole Cassels at 7:51.
As the goal was being announced in the background, Zack MacEwen tracked down a rebound and put in his eighth of the year by the glove of goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood for the 2-0 lead. MacEwen's tally was assisted by Griffin Molino and came just 0:21 after Brisebois' goal.
Michael Chaput put the Comets ahead by three goals on the power play with just 0:11 left in the period. Chaput took a pass in the left wing circle from Patrick Wiercioch and beat Blackwood on the glove side for the three-goal advantage. Caput's power-play goal was his 11th goal of the year with helpers from Weircioch and Dylan Blujus at 19:48. The Comets took the 3-0 lead into the third period with a 23-18 shot advantage.
In the third period, Blake Speers scored his seventh of the year to get the Devils on the board. Bracken Kearns found Colton White on the left wing boards. White skated to the bottom of the circle and fed Speers in front of the net for the tap in. The goal came at 10:25 of the third and was the only goal the Devils scored in the 3-1 loss.
Blackwood stopped 25 in the loss while Richard Bachman stopped 23 of 24 in the win.
The Binghamton Devils are back home tomorrow against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. It's the annual Heart Cup Game prior to the Devils' contest as Police & Fire Departments compete on the ice. Also, stay after the game as the Devils will auction off select game worn jerseys. For more information, call the Devils' front office at 607-722-7367 for more information.
For more information, including pricing, benefits, and much more, visit the Devils website at binghamtondevils.com or call the Devils front office at 607-722-7367.
