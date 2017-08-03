SeaWolves End Losing Streak with Win over Altoona

News Release

ALTOONA, Pa--- A valiant effort by Tyler Alexander on the mound made Erie's six game losing streak a thing of the past Wednesday as the SeaWolves defeated the Curve 2-0.

The SeaWolves scored their only runs in the third inning on RHP Casey Sadler. Dawel Lugo snuck a ball up the middle to bring in Harold Castro for the first run. Christin Stewart followed that up with an RBI single to score Will Maddox to give Erie the 2-0 lead.

The lefty starter had one of his best outings of the season. Tyler Alexander (6-6) hurled a season-high 7.2 innings against the Curve, only allowing three hits while fanning eight batters.

Bryan Garcia powered through to pick up his 8th save for the Erie SeaWolves. The reliever struck out two after throwing a scoreless 1.1 innings en route to the 2-0 victory.

The SeaWolves handed Casey Sadler (1-2) his second loss after he allowed both runs to score in the third inning.

Erie and Altoona will return to Peoples Natural Gas Field to conclude the series Thursday. RHP A.J. Ladwig (7-3, 4.13 ERA) will head to the mound for Erie against Altoona's RHP J.T. Brubaker (5-4, 4.66 ERA).

