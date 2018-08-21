SeaWolves Crush Ducks in Series Opener

The SeaWolves bats came alive on Monday night at UPMC Park as they took down the Akron RubberDucks, 11-5 in front of a Buck Night crowd of over 6,000 fans.

The SeaWolves struck first in the opening frame against Akron starter Kyle Dowdy Willi Castro singled with two outs and Josh Lester followed with a two-run home run to right for a 2-0 lead.

The Wolves added onto their lead in the second as Jake Rogers led off and smashed his team-leading 16th home run to left-center making it 3-0.

The SeaWolves again added to the lead in the bottom of the third. Danny Woodrow and Will Maddox led off the inning with back-to-back walks. With one out, Lester crushed an opposite-field, three run home run making it 6-0.

The RubberDucks responded in the fifth against Erie starter Spencer Watkins. Sam Haggerty led off with a single but was erased at second on a fielder's choice off the bat of Andrew Calica. Tyler Kreiger followed with a base hit and Nellie Rodriguez connected on a three-run home run as Akron trimmed the Erie lead down to 6-3.

Erie went back ahead by four runs in the fifth. Lester led off with his double for his third hit of the night and was singled home by Isaac Paredes.

The SeaWolves then took a commanding lead in the sixth against reliever Dominic DeMasi. Woodrow led off with a solo home run to right, his third of the season making it 8-3. Maddox followed with a single and Castro doubled to put runners on second and third. A wild pitch plated Maddox and moved Castro to third. Lester lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Castro to make it 10-3. Lester finished the night equaling his career-high with six RBIs. Erie loaded the bases with a walk by Paredes, single from Rogers and walk by Troy Montgomery. Cam Gibson drew a bases-loaded walk, plating Paredes for an 11-3 lead.

The Ducks closed the gap to 11-5 in the seventh against reliever Sandy Baez. Krieger walked with two outs and Rodriguez connected his second home run of the game.

Watkins (1-0) earned the win allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

Dowdy (3-8) took the loss allowing six runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts in three innings.

Erie wraps up an eight-game homestand on Tuesday night at UPMC Park at 7:05 p.m. RHP Alfred Gutierrez (2-2, 4.73 ERA) takes the mound for Erie against LHP Sean Brady (5-7, 4.89 ERA).

