Seattle Reign FC Duo Called in for Australia Friendlies

News Release

SEATTLE (November 16, 2017) - Australia women's national team head coach Alen Stajcic has announced the roster for the team's upcoming friendlies against China. Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Lydia Williams and forward Larissa Crummer are among the 21 players selected.

Williams returns to the roster after being called in for Australia's previous pair of friendlies against Brazil. Winning both matches and extending their current win streak against the South American side to three games, Williams and company played in front of record home crowds. This marks Crummer's first call up since 2016, when she made two appearances as a substitute during the Rio Olympics.

Williams joined Reign FC with four matches left in the 2017 season. The Reign FC goalkeeper made three appearances with the club, all starts, making 10 saves and earning one shutout. Crummer, who missed the beginning of the year with Reign FC due to injury, ended the 2017 season with four appearances, totaling 49 minutes, and one goal.

Both players are currently on loan with Melbourne City FC during the 2017-18 Westfield W-League season in Australia.

Australia's first match against China will take place at AAMI Stadium in Melbourne, Australia with kickoff set for 12:30am PT on November 22nd. Williams and Australia will then travel to GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Australia for their second match against China on November 25th at 9:30pm PT.

Australia Women's National Team Roster by Position

GOALKEEPERS (3):Lydia Williams (Melbourne City / Seattle Reign FC), Mackenzie Arnold (Brisbane Roar), Eliza Campbell (Adelaide United)

DEFENDERS (5): Steph Catley (Melbourne City / Orlando Pride), Ellie Carpenter (Canberra United), Clare Polkinghorne (Brisbane Roar), Alanna Kennedy (Melbourne City / Orlando Pride), Laura Alleway (Melbourne Victory)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Katrina Gorry (Brisbane Roar/ Vegalta Sendai), Elise Kellond-Knight (Turbine Potsdam), Emily van Egmond (Newcastle Jets), Chloe Logarzo (Sydney FC), Tameka Butt (Brisbane Roar), Kyah Simon (Melbourne City)

FORWARDS (7): Lisa De Vanna (Sydney FC), Caitlin Foord (Vegalta Sendai), Sam Kerr (Perth Glory / Sky Blue FC), Hayley Raso (Brisbane Roar), Larissa Crummer (Melbourne City/Seattle Reign FC), Amy Harrison (Sydney FC), Michelle Heyman (Canberra United)

