Seattle Reign FC Claim Midfielder Michaela Hahn off Waivers

News Release

SEATTLE - Seattle Reign FC today announced they have claimed

midfielder Michaela Hahn off waivers from the North Carolina Courage.

"Michaela was someone we looked at in last year's draft and

then followed her career with the Flash," said Seattle Reign FC head coach and

general manager Laura Harvey. "We're excited to see what she'll bring to our

team."

During last season's championship run with the Western New

York Flash, Hahn made 13 appearances, starting eight. The midfielder tallied

one goal and one assist in her rookie season, after being selected as the 9th

overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft.

Hahn played collegiately at Florida State, ending her career

for the Seminoles with 103 appearances, good for second all-time in school

history. Helping the team to the College Cup all four years, Hahn won an NCAA

Championship with the Seminoles in 2014, along with current Reign FC defender

Carson Pickett.

Michaela Hahn

Position: MID

Height: 5'5"

Born: 4/19/1994

Hometown: Titusville Florida

College: Florida

State University

Last Club: North Carolina Courage

Seattle will open

their 2017 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 15th at Memorial Stadium when

they host Sky Blue FC. Single match tickets are now available. To purchase

tickets, visit 0A

or call the Reign FC ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.

