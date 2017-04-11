Seattle Reign FC Claim Midfielder Michaela Hahn off Waivers

April 11, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Seattle Reign FC
News Release
SEATTLE - Seattle Reign FC today announced they have claimed
midfielder Michaela Hahn off waivers from the North Carolina Courage.
"Michaela was someone we looked at in last year's draft and
then followed her career with the Flash," said Seattle Reign FC head coach and
general manager Laura Harvey. "We're excited to see what she'll bring to our
team."
During last season's championship run with the Western New
York Flash, Hahn made 13 appearances, starting eight. The midfielder tallied
one goal and one assist in her rookie season, after being selected as the 9th
overall pick in the 2016 NWSL College Draft.
Hahn played collegiately at Florida State, ending her career
for the Seminoles with 103 appearances, good for second all-time in school
history. Helping the team to the College Cup all four years, Hahn won an NCAA
Championship with the Seminoles in 2014, along with current Reign FC defender
Carson Pickett.
Michaela Hahn
Position: MID
Height: 5'5"
Born: 4/19/1994
Hometown: Titusville Florida
College: Florida
State University
Last Club: North Carolina Courage
Seattle will open
their 2017 NWSL regular season on Saturday, April 15th at Memorial Stadium when
they host Sky Blue FC. Single match tickets are now available. To purchase
tickets, visit 0A
or call the Reign FC ticket office at (855) REIGN-FC.
