Seattle Metropolitan Area Shows Its Sounders FC Pride Ahead

On matchday morning, Washington State Ferries is hosting special Sounders FC guests Roger Levesque and Kasey Keller on two early sailings. Levesque and Keller are set to give away tickets to the conference semifinals match to a number of lucky fans traveling by ferry that morning.

Furthermore, all ferries into and out of Seattle on Thursday, November 2 are flying Sounders FC flags in anticipation of the evening's postseason Cascadia clash against Vancouver.

Seattle Aquarium furthers Sounders spirit both on dry land and below the waves, as divers plunge into the waters of the Puget Sound in the aquarium's Windows on Washington Waters display to parade Sounders FC scarves, while harbor seals and river otters join in with soccer ball enrichment.

LIGHTING ACTIVATIONS

The Russell Investments Center, through building owner CommonWealth Partners, has a special Sounders FC-themed lighting planned for the evenings of Wednesday, November 1 and Thursday, November 2.

The building - which has previously treated the Seattle waterfront to towering displays celebrating the Seahawks and Mariners great Edgar Martinez - is set to display a "Born In '74" tribute to Sounders FC, complete with an 18-story "74" displayed in the windows along its west façade. The display should be fully visible each night by 6:30 p.m. PT, roughly 40 minutes after sunset. Jonathan Borofsky's iconic Hammering Man, located in front of Seattle Art Museum at the corner of First Avenue and University Street, throws his support behind the hometown team on the evening of Wednesday, November 1, as he glows Rave Green and wears a Sounders FC logo. Columbia Center is set to "go green" in its efforts to support Sounders FC on Wednesday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 2. CenturyLink Field and its recognizable arches are scheduled to light Rave Green on Wednesday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 2. The Seattle Great Wheel will shine with a Sounders FC-themed light show on Thursday, November 2, courtesy of designer Gerry Hall. TEAM ACTIVATIONS

Several members of the Seattle Seahawks are set to attend Thursday's match to cheer on the Rave Green and take part in the traditional "Scarves Up" moment prior to kickoff. After finishing the regular season in second position in the Western Conference, Sounders FC earned a bye from Knockout Round action and is now amidst the Western Conference Semifinals, which takes place as a two-match, aggregate-goal series with the better-seeded club hosting the second leg of play.

Seattle traveled to Vancouver to face Whitecaps FC over the weekend, where the two teams played to a scoreless draw. Sounders FC now prepares to host the second leg of play on Thursday, November 2 on the Xbox Pitch at CenturyLink Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, KIRO Radio 97.3 FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Single-match tickets for the November 2 match are available at SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and are also for sale at the CenturyLink Field box office.

With no goals scored in the first leg, the winner of Thursday's match advances to the Western Conference Championship. A scoreless draw after 90 minutes would force extra time, while a draw with any goals scored would result in Whitecaps FC advancing, due to the away goals tiebreaker.

