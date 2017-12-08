Season Ticket Holder Newsletter

News Release

The Wichita Youth Hockey Association is today's featured partner. This year, the Thunder players are joining our youth teams on the ice to help them practice and learn from the pros. We are very proud of the progress each of the youth teams are making at this point in the season.

The team will be wearing these special uniforms that will be auctioned off to benefit the Wichita Youth Hockey Association. Characters from the movie will be on hand to meet and greet the fans on the concourse.

The dark side is strong with this uniform, honoring the iconic Darth Vader and Storm Troopers.

Bring out the family and watch us take on the evil Allen Americans.

Marvel Super Hero Jersey Auction Is Live

Want a chance to bid on the Marvel Super Hero jerseys we wore on Saturday, November 18th against Quad City? The auction is now live online with The MeiGray Group. Bid on your favorite players' jersey by clicking the link here.

You can bid on both the uniforms and the socks as well. The auction will be live for 20 more days, so get on the site. Good luck and thank you again to Marvel Entertainment for their partnership with the ECHL this season!

Rib Crib Shots on Net

All season long, Thunder fans can save on their bill at Rib Crib. Just take your ticket stub in the day after a game and present it to your server. The discounts are based off the amount of shots we have on net that night.

10 shots = 10% off

20 shots = 20% off

30 shots = 30% off

40 shots = 40% off

Disclaimer: Discount is applied to food portion of your bill only. Discount is only good the day after the game and is only good for one day.

The Sin Bin App

Listen all season long to the Wichita Thunder radio broadcasts and Coaches Show on The Sin Bin app. Join Matthew Harding and Zach Courter at 6:20 for every game during the pregame show and then stay with us for the game broadcasts. Simply go to your app store on Android or iPhone and search for The Sin Bin.

Note, make sure you have your volume button turned on in order to hear the broadcast. If you have it turned off or on silent mode, the app will not play correctly.

Pucks Sports Bar

Options Options

Not only can you listen live on The Sin Bin app, watch every road game this season at Pucks Sports Bar, located inside the Wichita Ice Center.

Pucks serves several types of beer on tap, has a full bar and includes several large flat-screen TVs for sports viewing. It is a great hot spot for after your workout to chill and relax with friends!

See you Friday!

Tad's Locker Room

Options Options

Don't forget to use your ticket stubs at Tad's Locker Room. Here is the discount breakdown:

1 Goal = 15% off of purchase

4 Goals = 25% off of purchase

6 Goals = 40 % off purchase

Take your ticket stubs to Tad's Locker Room at 21ST AND WEBB ROAD OR THEIR WEST LOCATION AT 21ST AND RIDGE ROAD to receive your discounts today. Don't forget November 19th we scored six goals and December 2nd we scored seven so bring those stubs in to save 40%!

Thunder Pump Up Video!

Options Options

Check out our new Intro video with shots from this season. We hope you enjoy and get excited for our upcoming road trip. The team heads to Indy on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.

