Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th

January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Sponsor Spotlight - Wiesen Roofing

Wiesen Roofing is a brand new partner of the Wichita Thunder. Brad Wiesen, the owner, briings 27 years of experience in the market with him to his brand new venture after working for Roof Mechanics. He stays up-to-date on all the technology and can help you get your roof taken care of hassle free. To learn more about Brad and his business, Wiesen Roofing, click HERE.

OKC Thunder Night

The Thunder have partnered with the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, January 4th. Join the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Rumble, who will be in attendance to entertain the crowd and sign autographs.

The following day, come join us for an official OKC THUNDER Watch Party at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th at Deano's Grill & Tapworks located at 21st and Webb Road as the Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets. The watch party will feature the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Rumble and an opportunity for all fans to ENTER TO WIN autographed team items.

Thunderdog's Birthday Bash

Thunderdog is turning the ripe old age of 24 and we want you to come help us celebrate it! Thunderdog will be joined by his mascot friends from around the area as well as special guest, the Incredible Hulk!

The team will be wearing special Ottawa Senators-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off during the game. Just remember, this game will start at 8:05 on Saturday, January 14th.

Thank you to Sonic Drive-In of their longtime support and partnership of T-Dog. Sonic has been presenting sponsor of our beloved mascot for over 20 years!

Arby's Text Club

Arby's and the Thunder have joined forces this year to help provide you with some great discounts Simply text HOCKEY to 27297 and you will receive these offers directly to your phone!

Five-Star Program

The Thunder are once again partnering with local businesses to offer you discounts around the community. Click HERE to view which of our great partners are offering discounts and all you have to do is present your game ticket stub.

Penalty Buster

When the Thunder busts the opponents' first penalty, save at The Golf Warehouse and Baseballsavings.com. Simply enter the code TGWTHUNDER and get great gifts for the holidays as the baseball and golf season approach.

$10 off a purchase of $50

$20 off a purchase of $150

$30 off a purchase of $200

$40 off a purchase of $250

Disclaimer: Some exclusions Apply. Excludes all Titleist, FootJoy, Pinnacle & Under Armour items, select NIKE items and all PING clubs.

Expires: 04/30/17

Scheduling Changes

The team announced several changes that will affect the home schedule in the next few months. The changes are the following:

-January 14th vs. Missouri will now start at 8:05 p.m.

-March 7th and 8th will be two road games in Greenville, SC against the Swamp Rabbits

-March 8th vs. Allen has now been moved to Sunday, April 9th at 4:05 p.m.

Tad's Locker Room

Options Options

Don't forget to use your ticket stubs at Tad's Locker Room.

1 Goal = 15% off of purchase

4 Goals = 25% off of purchase

6 Goals = 40 % off purchase

Take your ticket stubs to Tad's Locker Room at 21ST AND WEBB ROAD OR THEIR WEST LOCATION AT 21ST AND RIDGE ROAD to receive your discounts today!

Season Ticket Holder Referral Program

Did you know, any 18-game or full season referral you are able to send to us, we will credit $25 per seat purchased to your 16-17 account balance or you may defer that amount to your 17-18 payment.

Any 6-game or 10-game referral you are able to send to us, we will credit $12.50 per seat purchased to your 16-17 account balance or you may defer that amount to your 17-18 payment. For more information on our referral program, call us at 316-264-4625 today!

