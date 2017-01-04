Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th
Sponsor Spotlight - Wiesen Roofing
Wiesen Roofing is a brand new partner of the Wichita Thunder. Brad Wiesen, the owner, briings 27 years of experience in the market with him to his brand new venture after working for Roof Mechanics. He stays up-to-date on all the technology and can help you get your roof taken care of hassle free. To learn more about Brad and his business, Wiesen Roofing, click HERE.
OKC Thunder Night
The Thunder have partnered with the OKC Thunder on Wednesday, January 4th. Join the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Rumble, who will be in attendance to entertain the crowd and sign autographs.
The following day, come join us for an official OKC THUNDER Watch Party at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th at Deano's Grill & Tapworks located at 21st and Webb Road as the Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets. The watch party will feature the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers, Rumble and an opportunity for all fans to ENTER TO WIN autographed team items.
Thunderdog's Birthday Bash
Thunderdog is turning the ripe old age of 24 and we want you to come help us celebrate it! Thunderdog will be joined by his mascot friends from around the area as well as special guest, the Incredible Hulk!
The team will be wearing special Ottawa Senators-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off during the game. Just remember, this game will start at 8:05 on Saturday, January 14th.
Thank you to Sonic Drive-In of their longtime support and partnership of T-Dog. Sonic has been presenting sponsor of our beloved mascot for over 20 years!
Arby's Text Club
Arby's and the Thunder have joined forces this year to help provide you with some great discounts Simply text HOCKEY to 27297 and you will receive these offers directly to your phone!
Five-Star Program
The Thunder are once again partnering with local businesses to offer you discounts around the community. Click HERE to view which of our great partners are offering discounts and all you have to do is present your game ticket stub.
Penalty Buster
When the Thunder busts the opponents' first penalty, save at The Golf Warehouse and Baseballsavings.com. Simply enter the code TGWTHUNDER and get great gifts for the holidays as the baseball and golf season approach.
$10 off a purchase of $50
$20 off a purchase of $150
$30 off a purchase of $200
$40 off a purchase of $250
Disclaimer: Some exclusions Apply. Excludes all Titleist, FootJoy, Pinnacle & Under Armour items, select NIKE items and all PING clubs.
Expires: 04/30/17
Scheduling Changes
The team announced several changes that will affect the home schedule in the next few months. The changes are the following:
-January 14th vs. Missouri will now start at 8:05 p.m.
-March 7th and 8th will be two road games in Greenville, SC against the Swamp Rabbits
-March 8th vs. Allen has now been moved to Sunday, April 9th at 4:05 p.m.
Tad's Locker Room
Options Options
Don't forget to use your ticket stubs at Tad's Locker Room.
1 Goal = 15% off of purchase
4 Goals = 25% off of purchase
6 Goals = 40 % off purchase
Take your ticket stubs to Tad's Locker Room at 21ST AND WEBB ROAD OR THEIR WEST LOCATION AT 21ST AND RIDGE ROAD to receive your discounts today!
Season Ticket Holder Referral Program
Did you know, any 18-game or full season referral you are able to send to us, we will credit $25 per seat purchased to your 16-17 account balance or you may defer that amount to your 17-18 payment.
Any 6-game or 10-game referral you are able to send to us, we will credit $12.50 per seat purchased to your 16-17 account balance or you may defer that amount to your 17-18 payment. For more information on our referral program, call us at 316-264-4625 today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 4, 2017
- Valcourt Traded to Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Alaska Aces
- Taylor Doherty Called up to Providence Bruins - Orlando Solar Bears
- Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Brad Ralph Named as a Coach for CCM ECHL All-Star Classic - Florida Everblades
- Watson to Head All-Star Contest - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Watson, Florida's Ralph to Coach ECHL All-Stars - ECHL
- Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Game Day Storylines- vs Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Hockey this Friday - South Carolina Stingrays
- Season Ticket Holder Newsletter, January 4th - Wichita Thunder
- Komet Veteran Szydlowski Named ECHL Player of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Szydlowski Named CCM/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Mallards Sign Goaltender Milliron - Quad City Mallards
- Komet Forward Cazzola Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Fort Wayne Komets
- Fort Wayne's Cazzola Named CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Americans' Riley Gill Named Goaltender of the Month - Allen Americans
- McAdam Reassigned to Mavericks - Missouri Mavericks
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Elmira Jackals Community Report - December 2016 - Elmira Jackals
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.4 - Manchester Monarchs
- Walleye Street Hockey Coming to Area Schools - Toledo Walleye
- Solar Bears Get Point in Third Straight Game Following 4-3 Shootout - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.