Season-High 10 Hits for TinCaps at Bowling Green

News Release

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. -- The TinCaps tallied a season-high 10 hits, yet lost to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), 6-1, at Bowling Green Ballpark.

The Hot Rods (6-3) broke a 1-1 tie in the home third inning with a five-run frame. The game turned when, with runners at first and second, Michael Brosseau hit a fly ball to left field. It was lost in the lights, plating Miles Mastroboni for what proved to be the game-winning run. The visitors never recovered.

After falling behind 1-0 in the second, the TinCaps (2-7) had tied the game in the top of the third. Second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza laced a two-out double past the first-base bag. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. then followed with an RBI single to center field.

Of note, Bowling Green starter Peter Bayer was ejected with two outs in the top of the fifth inning by home plate umpire Jhonatan Biarreta. The ejection occurred after an assessment of Bayer's glove and hands/arms. Porter Clayton (W) replaced him with 2 1/3 innings of relief. Dalton Moats tossed the final two frames.

Austin Smith (L) went the first four for the TinCaps. Emmanuel Ramirez and Wilmer Torres worked three and one scoreless innings of relief, respectively.

Ilarraza, Tatis, and right fielder Jorge Oña each provided a pair of hits for Fort Wayne.

Next Game

Saturday, April 15 @ Bowling Green (3:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Jerry Keel

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: LHP Travis Ott

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn

