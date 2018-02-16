Search Committee Formed to Select Next ECHL Commissioner

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced today that the Board of Governors has formed a Search Committee to select the League's next Commissioner. Earlier this month, ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna announced that he will step down from the position this summer.

Interested candidates can submit their resume and materials to Ray Harris, Chairman of the ECHL Board of Governors, via email to rharris@cycloneshockey.com.

