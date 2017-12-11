Sean Zimmerman Named Solar Bears Captain for 2017-18

December 11, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that veteran defenseman Sean Zimmerman has been named the team\'s captain for the 2017-18 season ahead of tonight\'s road game in Greenville. Veteran forward Darryl Bootland, forward Joe Perry and defenseman Nolan Valleau will serve as alternate captains on a rotating basis.
"When we signed Sean this summer, we knew we were getting not just an exceptional shut-down defenseman, but an exceptional person as well," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He\'s a player who leads by example for us on and off the ice, and he is without question the perfect choice to serve as our captain this season."
Zimmerman, 30, captained the Colorado Eagles to the Kelly Cup last season before signing with Orlando this summer, and has recorded 90 points (11g-79a) and 979 penalty minutes in 629 career professional games. He had missed the first 18 games of the season for Orlando due to offseason surgery.
"Being named captain is a huge honor for me, and it\'s something that I take very seriously and with a tremendous sense of pride," Zimmerman said. "Missing the first few months of the season hasn\'t changed anything - I came here to win a championship, and that remains my primary focus while leading this team."
Zimmerman and Bootland will both make their season debuts for Orlando tonight when the Solar Bears continue their season-high 10-game road trip against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:30 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Orlando returns to the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center as the team hosts the Norfolk Admirals.
Orlando Solar Bears captains by season:
2012-13: Ryan Cruthers
2013-14: Eric Baier
2014-15: Stefan Della Rovere
2015-16: Eric Baier and Carl Nielsen
2016-17: Eric Baier
2017-18: Sean Zimmerman
